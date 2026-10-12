Thibaut Courtois set to extend Real Madrid stay past 2027 after reportedly reaching agreement

Real Madrid found in Thibaut Courtois one of the most reliable goalkeepers in recent soccer history. Now, the club has reportedly decided to keep him for longer, extending his contract beyond 2027.

In 2018, Real Madrid made a blockbuster move by signing Thibaut Courtois. Despite a highly successful run with Keylor Navas, Los Blancos wanted a smooth transition with the Costa Rican set to leave the club soon.

Courtois lived up to expectations and has become a key player for the club ever since. His current contract expires in June 2027, but according to Fabrizio Romano, it will be extended through the 2027–28 season.

Uncertainty regarding the future of the position

Despite the recent challenges Real Madrid have faced, Thibaut Courtois has remained a vital figure for the Spanish club and is regarded as a crucial element of the squad despite managerial changes.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid acknowledges the fans.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper earns around $17 million per season. His new deal is expected to feature similar terms, but the duration of the extension is what has drawn attention from supporters.

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With reports indicating that only one year will be added to his current deal, it suggests Real Madrid may be planning for a transition in goal by June 2028, leaving many to wonder who will eventually succeed him in such a critical role.