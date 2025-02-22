Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WATCH LIVE ON TV AND STREAMING
Comentarios

How to watch Inter Miami vs New York City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS Season

world soccer talk

By World Soccer Talk

Messi's goal highlights Inter Miami's strong start to the new season.
© Kyle RivasMessi's goal highlights Inter Miami's strong start to the new season.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs New York City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Miami vs New York City
WHAT MLS 2025 season
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, February 22, 2025
WHERE MLS Season Pass
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Details on how to watch

MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs New York City and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.
Advertisement
MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

How to watch LAFC vs Minnesota United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS season

How to watch LAFC vs Minnesota United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS season

Find out how to watch LAFC vs Minnesota United in the USA, including live stream options, TV channels, and broadcast details for the 2025 MLS season.

Luis Suarez questions MLS policies as Inter Miami prepares for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Luis Suarez questions MLS policies as Inter Miami prepares for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

As Inter Miami looks ahead to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, team star Luis Suarez has raised concerns about Major League Soccer's salary policies.

Apple’s Onside Major League Soccer delivers best-ever MLS film

Apple’s Onside Major League Soccer delivers best-ever MLS film

Apple's big-budget docuseries about MLS from the producers of Formula 1: Drive To Survive premieres Friday, February 21 on Apple TV+. Titled Onside: Major League Soccer, the series features eight episodes that cover the 2024 season. Before its release, I had the privilege to watch the entire series. Is it as good or better than […]

Sergio Ramos explains his decision: Why Liga MX side Monterrey and not Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS

Sergio Ramos explains his decision: Why Liga MX side Monterrey and not Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS

Sergio Ramos shocked everyone by signing with Monterrey rather than joining Lionel Messi in MLS. He has now opened up about the factors that led to his decision.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo