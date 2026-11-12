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Lionel Messi could achieve incredible MLS record no player has ever reached after dominant 2026 Inter Miami season as four rivals stand in his way

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi is approaching another major milestone in his remarkable career after enjoying another outstanding season with Inter Miami. The Argentine superstar has been shortlisted for one of Major League Soccer’s biggest individual honors, but he faces four challengers, including a teenage sensation whose breakthrough campaign has captured the league’s attention.

The 2026 MLS Year-End Award finalists have been announced, with players from 15 different clubs represented across the various categories. However, the biggest storyline centers on the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player award, where Messi is hoping to add another historic achievement to his collection.

Messi earned his nomination after delivering another exceptional regular season, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists in 31 appearances. His 43 goal contributions made him one of the league’s most influential players and secured him the 2026 MLS Golden Boot.

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The achievement also made him the first player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot in consecutive seasons. Messi further demonstrated his consistency by earning Goal of the Matchday honors seven times and appearing in the MLS Team of the Matchday on 13 occasions.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

His performances have once again placed Inter Miami‘s captain among the leading contenders for the league’s top individual prize. However, the competition is particularly interesting this year, with several players enjoying campaigns that could challenge his dominance.

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Four challengers emerge for the MLS MVP award

Messi’s four competitors are Evander of Cincinnati, Guilherme of Houston Dynamo, Hany Mukhtar of Nashville, and Cavan Sullivan of Philadelphia Union. Each has a compelling case, with Evander recording 31 goal contributions, Mukhtar playing a central role in Nashville’s Supporters’ Shield triumph, and Guilherme helping Houston return to the playoffs.

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Sullivan, meanwhile, has attracted particular attention after transforming himself into one of the league’s most exciting young attacking players. At just 17, he has already become an important figure for Philadelphia, helping the club recover from a difficult first half of the season.

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Messi could make MLS history

The significance of Messi’s nomination becomes clear when looking at the league’s award history. The Inter Miami captain could become the first player ever to win three Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards, having already claimed the honor in 2024 and 2025.

messi mls mvp

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is presented with the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP trophy

The Argentine currently shares the record for the most MVP victories with Preki, who won the award in 1997 and 2003 while representing the Kansas City Wizards. Every other player in MLS history has won the award once, making Messi’s potential third triumph an unprecedented achievement.

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He has already established another unique record by becoming the first player to win the MVP award in consecutive seasons. A victory in 2026 would therefore give him a historic three-year run of dominance.

2026 MLS Year-End Award Shortlists

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

  • Evander (Cincinnati)
  • Guilherme (Houston Dynamo)
  • Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
  • Hany Mukhtar (Nashville)
  • Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

  • B. J. Callaghan (Nashville)
  • Yoann Damet (St. Louis)
  • Jesper Sorensen (Vancouver Whitecaps)
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MLS Humanitarian of the Year

  • Paul Arriola (Seattle Sounders)
  • Andrew Farrell (New England Revolution)
  • Telasco Segovia (Inter Miami)
  • Mason Stajduhar (Real Salt Lake)
  • Brad Stuver (Austin)

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

  • Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps)
  • Nick Hagglund (Cincinnati)
  • Eduard Lowen (San Jose Earthquakes)

MLS Defender of the Year

  • Andy Najar (Nashville)
  • Jeisson Palacios (Nashville)
  • Maxwell Woledzi (Nashville)
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MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

  • Roman Burki (St. Louis CITY SC)
  • Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)
  • Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

MLS Newcomer of the Year

  • Antoine Griezmann (Orlando City)
  • Guilherme (Houston Dynamo)
  • Andre Luiz (Sporting Kansas City)

MLS Young Player of the Year

  • Julian Hall (Red Bull New York)
  • Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York)
  • Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)
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