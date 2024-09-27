Fubo has officially announced that it is launching its Multiview feature in beta on select Roku devices. The streaming service company previously introduced the popular feature back in the summer of 2020. However, users could only access Multiview at the time on Apple TV devices.

Nevertheless, Fubo is finally bringing the feature to select Roku streaming players. The feature is expected to hit other Roku devices in the near future.

Thursday’s launch means that Fubo is the first multichannel streaming service to introduce configurable multiviewing to Roku. Roku, launched over 20 years ago, initially focused on creating high-definition video players. The company also helped bring streaming services like Netflix to connected TVs in 2008.

Nevertheless, the company now provides one of the top streaming devices in the United States. In fact, 120 million Americans now use Roku to watch television content. Roku, however, is also found in various other countries around the world.

Multiview allows soccer fans to not miss any of the action

Fubo’s Multiview allows users the ability to watch up to four soccer games (or shows from any of Fubo’s channels) at once. Fans can also opt to have just two or three matches on their screen as well. The feature has been a smash hit since the company pioneered the technology on Apple TV four years ago.

“Multiview has been one of our most loved features and we’re thrilled to expand it to Roku users,” said Fubo senior vice president Isaac Josephson. “With Multiview and a suite of product features that enable content discovery and personalization, Fubo’s goal is to ensure fans never miss a moment of their favorite content.”

Fubo, however, is far from the only streaming service to offer Multiview. Other companies such as Apple TV, ESPN+, and Paramount+ also provide a similar feature. NBC Sports president Rick Cordella recently announced that the Multiview would soon come to Peacock.

This would be massive news for Premier League fans. As many soccer matches kick off at the same time, the feature allows users to not miss any of the action.

Fubo is a solid streaming service option for soccer fans

As a multi-channel streaming service, Fubo regularly broadcasts a plethora of soccer content. Select Premier League matches can be found on the USA network and NBC, two channels in Fubo’s expansive lineup. Handpicked games from popular divisions such as Italy’s Serie A, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), and Liga MX are also regularly on Fubo as well.

Intense soccer fans can dive even deeper into the streaming service’s soccer coverage. Fubo currently carries several soccer-related channels, including beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, GolTV, and TyC Sports. These networks allow access to competitive leagues such as France’s Ligue 1, Portuguese Primeira Liga, Turkish Süper Lig, Saudi Pro League, and the Argentine Primera División.

Along with providing access to other top channels, Fubo now also has its own sports networks. Fubo Sports Network is a 24/7 sports channel in English and Spanish languages that offers occasional soccer coverage. Earlier this summer, select Euro 2024 matches were broadcast exclusively on Fubo Sports.

Photo: IMAGO / Levine-Roberts