Is Pedri playing? Lineups for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in LaLiga showdown

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Pedri of FC Barcelona controls the ball during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesPedri of FC Barcelona controls the ball during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Barcelona have not had the dream start to the 2025-26 season, suffering from inconsistency and injuries that have prevented them from improving on the pitch. Despite this, their latest victory against Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid’s string of draws put them in a privileged position. The Culers face Atletico Madrid today, looking for a victory that will secure them the top spot in LaLiga. However, fans are keeping a close eye on Pedri‘s status ahead of today’s game.

After their defeat against Real Madrid, Pedri sustained a thigh injury that sidelined him for six games. Despite this setback, the Barcelona star recently saw some playing time against Alaves. Consequently, coach Hansi Flick may choose to start him in today’s match against Atletico Madrid to maintain their midfield dominance, a strategy that has proven successful. However, it remains uncertain whether the Spaniard will play for the full game or have limited playing time.

Barcelona have recovered many starters ahead of today’s clash against Atletico Madrid, but they still have key absentees, suggesting a challenging game. Joining Gavi and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen on the list of absentees are Fermin Lopez, Ronald Araujo, and Frenkie de Jong. Nonetheless, coach Hansi Flick boasts a deep roster to maintain competitiveness and may choose to start Dani Olmo, Eric Garcia, and Marc Casado in pursuit of victory.

Although the Culers arrive as the favorite side to win today’s game, Atlético Madrid are on an impressive winning streak that could turn the result around. Diego Simeone’s team has racked up seven consecutive victories, demonstrating not only an impressive offense but also a solid defense. In addition, the Colchoneros have shown that they have a midfield capable of dominating the game with Alex Baena and Pablo Barrios shinning as key stars.

Barcelona stars Pau Cubarsi (L), Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski (r) talking

Barcelona stars Pau Cubarsi (L), Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski (r) taking in a LaLiga game.

Barcelona predicted lineups vs Atletico Madrid

Unlike previous matches, Barcelona have managed to regain their best offense, adding Raphinha, who was already a starter in the last game against Deportivo Alaves. In addition, Pedri is set to start after six games, regaining his physical form. However, coach Hansi Flick will not be able to count on Frenkie de Jong due to fever, meaning that Marc Casado or Marc Bernal could start as Eric Garcia may play as center back due to Ronald Araujo’s absence.

Ronald Araújo makes final decision with Barcelona on recovery plan after red card vs. Chelsea and training absence

see also

Ronald Araújo makes final decision with Barcelona on recovery plan after red card vs. Chelsea and training absence

Considering this, Barcelona could start as follows: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.

Atletico Madrid predicted lineups vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid carry an impressive winning streak into today’s game against Barcelona, but they face the challenge of missing two key players. Marcos Llorente and Robin Le Normand are both sidelined due to injuries, but coach Diego Simeone has constructed a solid defense in their absence. Furthermore, the team has demonstrated an organized midfield with Alex Baena and Pablo Barrios, complemented by a formidable offense with Giuliano Simeone and Julian Alvarez.

With this in mind, Atletico Madrid could lineup as follows: Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Jose Maria Gimenez, Dabid Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Johnny Cardoso; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Alex Baena; Julian Alvarez.

