|WHO
|Club Brugge vs Liverpool
|WHAT
|Champions League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 25, 2026
|WHERE
|Paramount+, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 5
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|5
|+10
|15
|2
|PSG
|4
|+15
|12
|3
|Como 1907
|5
|+14
|12
|4
|Real Betis
|5
|+4
|12
|5
|Arsenal
|5
|+5
|11
|6
|Manchester City
|5
|+5
|10
|7
|Dortmund
|5
|+2
|10
|8
|Barcelona
|4
|+8
|9
|9
|Aston Villa
|5
|+5
|9
|10
|Liverpool
|4
|+4
|9
|11
|Club Brugge
|4
|+4
|9
|12
|Sporting
|4
|+4
|9
|13
|Galatasaray
|5
|+0
|9
|14
|Bayern Munich
|4
|+7
|8
|15
|Stuttgart
|4
|+3
|7
|16
|Bodo Glimt
|5
|-4
|7
|17
|Inter Milan
|4
|+2
|6
|18
|LASK
|5
|+0
|6
|19
|Manchester United
|4
|+0
|6
|20
|Porto
|5
|+0
|6
|21
|RB Leipzig
|5
|-4
|6
|22
|Fenerbahce
|4
|-5
|5
|23
|Roma
|4
|+2
|4
|24
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|4
|+0
|4
|25
|Viking
|4
|-1
|4
|26
|Atletico Madrid
|4
|-1
|4
|27
|Napoli
|5
|-5
|4
|28
|PSV
|5
|-5
|4
|29
|Villarreal
|4
|-6
|3
|30
|Sabah FK
|4
|-6
|3
|31
|AEK Athens
|5
|-7
|3
|32
|Feyenoord
|5
|-8
|3
|33
|Lens
|5
|-14
|3
|34
|Slavia Praha
|4
|-4
|1
|35
|Lille
|4
|-6
|1
|36
|Slovan Bratislava
|5
|-18
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Bodo Glimt vs. LASK
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Real Madrid vs. PSV
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|3:00 PM
|RB Leipzig vs. Lens
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Como 1907 vs. AEK Athens
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Manchester City vs. Napoli
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Feyenoord vs. Porto
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Arsenal vs. Dortmund
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Sabah FK vs. Barcelona
|Wednesday, November 25, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Slavia Praha vs. Villarreal
|Wednesday, November 25, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahce
|Wednesday, November 25, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Sporting vs. Manchester United
|Wednesday, November 25, 2026
|3:00 PM
|PSG vs. Roma
|Wednesday, November 25, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Lille vs. Bayern Munich
|Wednesday, November 25, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Inter Milan vs. Stuttgart
|Wednesday, November 25, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Club Brugge vs. Liverpool
|Wednesday, November 25, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Atletico Madrid vs. Viking
|Wednesday, November 25, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Club Brugge will face Liverpool on Wednesday, November 25, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.
- Paramount+, ViX will carry the Club Brugge vs Liverpool game in the United States.