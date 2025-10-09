Trending topics:
How to watch England vs Wales match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 International Friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Harry Kane of England
Here are all of the details of where you can watch England vs Wales on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO England vs Wales
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Thursday, October 9, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
Match Overview

FIFA Matchday sets the stage for a classic clash as England squares off against Wales in a renewed battle of long-standing rivals. England comes into this matchup with momentum, fresh off their runner-up finish at the Euro and holding a solid spot in World Cup qualifying, showcasing a team brimming with confidence.

Wales may be underdogs on paper, but they’re eager to show they can still challenge the elite, bringing intensity and determination to the pitch. As both teams look to sharpen their squads ahead of key qualifiers, this friendly is shaping up to be a thrilling test of skill, strategy, and national pride.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch England vs Wales and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
