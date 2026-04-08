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How to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Neymar Junior of Santos
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos
WHAT Copa Sudamericana
WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Wednesday, April 8, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

After opening their LigaPro campaign in strong form, Deportivo Cuenca now turns its attention to a high-profile continental test, reciving Brazilian giants Santos FC for a must-watch group stage showdown. The Ecuadorian side will look to capitalize on home-field advantage in what shapes up as a challenging first outing against one of South America’s most decorated clubs.

Meanwhile, Santos FC return to international competition eager to bounce back from two underwhelming seasons, with Neymar Jr. leading the charge and aiming to reestablish the club as a legitimate title contender. With both teams bringing momentum and urgency into this opener, expect a tightly contested battle you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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