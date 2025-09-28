Trending topics:
Why is Raphinha not playing for Barcelona in La Liga game against Real Sociedad?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Raphael Dias 'Raphinha' of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Oviedo and FC Barcelona at Carlos Tartiere on September 25, 2025 in Oviedo, Spain.
Raphael Dias 'Raphinha' of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Oviedo and FC Barcelona at Carlos Tartiere on September 25, 2025 in Oviedo, Spain.

FC Barcelona returned to the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium for Matchday 7 of La Liga against Real Sociedad, but one name was notably absent from the lineup. The omission of star forward Raphinha immediately drew attention from fans and media alike.

Raphinha winger has been ruled out of the September 28 clash against Real Sociedad after suffering an injury to the middle third of the biceps femoris in his right thigh. The setback comes at a crucial point in the season, with the Brazilian winger expected to miss at least three weeks of action.

On Friday, Barcelona confirmed the injury in an official medical update following Thursday’s game against Real Oviedo. “Player Raphinha has an injury to the middle third of the femoral biceps in his right thigh. The estimated recovery time is around three weeks,” the statement said.

Raphinha was forced off against Oviedo in the 65th minute after experiencing discomfort, with Robert Lewandowski coming on as his replacement. His absence will be a major blow, ruling him out of the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain as well as La Liga fixtures against Sevilla and Girona. He also remains a doubt for the October 21 showdown with Olympiacos.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona runs with the ball as he is closed down by Rahim Alhassane of Real Oviedo.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona runs with the ball as he is closed down by Rahim Alhassane of Real Oviedo.

Yamal’s return to Barcelona’s squad list

Meanwhile, Barcelona welcomed good news with the return of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. After joining Spain’s national team earlier this month, the 18-year-old came back with pubic discomfort that sidelined him for five straight matches.

PSG suffer major injury ahead of Champions League clash vs Barcelona: Key player joins Dembele out

Yamal has now been named in the squad for the first time since August 31, though he won’t start right away. Head coach Hansi Flick has opted to hand new signing Roony Bardghji the start on the right wing, with Yamal expected to come off the bench as he eases back into action.

Confirmed lineups for FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona’s confirmed lineups (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martin; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Roony Bardghji, Dro Fernandez, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.

Real Sociedad’s confirmed lineups (4-1-4-1): Alex Remiro; Alvaro Odriozola, Igor Zubeldia, Duje Caleta-Car, Aihen Munoz; Jon Gorrotxategi; Goncalo Guedes, Benat Turrientes, Pablo Marin, Ander Barrenetxea; Mikel Oyarzabal.

