How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 9am ET / 6am PT • Sunday, December 14, 2025
WHERE Peacock Premium and NBCSN
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Arsenal responded in style on Matchday 16, rebounding from a 2–1 setback against Aston Villa by securing a much-needed victory over Wolverhampton, a result that reinforced their hold on first place and turned up the heat on Manchester City, who now find themselves five points back in the title chase.

With the race tightening, City approach this weekend knowing three points would cut the gap to two, but the challenge is anything but simple as a red-hot Crystal Palace arrives in top form and firmly in the hunt for a Champions League spot, setting the stage for a must-watch clash.

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

