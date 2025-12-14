Trending topics:
Report: Vinicius Jr. revealed to his Real Madrid teammates the reason behind 15-game drought as contract saga heats up

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Vinicius Jr. has firmly established himself as one of the world’s top players, leading Real Madrid to multiple titles. Despite these achievements, his performance in the 2025-26 season has not been at its best, as he endures a 15-game scoring drought that raises doubts about his leadership of the team. Amid tensions regarding his contract renewal, Vinicius disclosed to his teammates the real reason behind his poor form.

Unlike in previous seasons, Vinicius Jr. has managed to score just 5 goals and register 7 assists in 22 games, with a notable streak of 15 consecutive matches without scoring. According to Jose Felix Diaz of Diario AS, the Brazilian winger confided in his Real Madrid teammates that he isn’t in peak physical condition, which has impacted his speed and endurance.

Far from being upset, Real Madrid’s executives, headed by President Florentino Perez, have understood the Brazilian’s statements, according to Diario AS. In addition, the club is said to be very confident that Vinicius Jr. will regain his best form, meaning that his contract and future at the club are not at risk. Despite this, the 25-year-old star already has a limit set on his contract offer, marking a clear limit on his renewal.

Vinicius Jr. reportedly knows Real Madrid’s final renewal offer limit

After Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, Vinicius Jr. has been displaced as Real Madrid’s cornerstone. Although he continues to play a leading role, the team’s attack no longer revolves around him but rather around the Frenchman. However, the Brazilian reportedly believes he deserves an improved contract, having led the team to several trophies. While the team is not opposed to this, it has allegedly set a clear limit on the renewal offer.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid facing Matheus Nunes and Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City.

According to Le Journal Du Real, Real Madrid have informed Vinícius Jr. and his agents that they will not enhance the current contract renewal offer. Reports indicate that the Brazilian forward is seeking a salary of €30 million per season, but the club remains steadfast at an offer of around €20-22 million. Consequently, the 25-year-old star must decide whether to accept this offer or face the possibility of being sold in the summer transfer window of 2026.

While the Brazilian hoped for a higher offer, his renewal might just be a matter of time, as both parties want to extend his tenure until mid-2030, according to Jose Felix Diaz in Diario AS. With this in mind, Vinicius Jr. is focused on regaining peak physical form to enhance his impact on the team. He aims to break his current streak of 15 games without scoring, leading the offense alongside Kylian Mbappe.

