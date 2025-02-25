Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez fined after MLS incident against NYCFC

Inter Miami made its debut in the 2025 MLS season on Saturday, but controversy quickly followed. After incidents during the opening match between the Herons and New York City FC, Major League Soccer (MLS) decided to fine stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The game was heated from the start, with a red card issued to center-back Tomas Aviles in the 23rd minute. Both Messi and Suarez were involved in separate incidents, each resulting in fines for violating MLS policy regarding contact with an opponent’s face, head, or neck.

In Messi’s case, shortly after receiving a yellow card for confronting referee Rosendo Mendoza, NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy said something to the Argentine. After having a little conversation, Messi, as he was leaving, he grabbed Ballouchy by the neck.

Suarez’s situation, while less publicized, mirrored Messi’s. The incident occurred during halftime, and although the moment wasn’t captured by cameras, Suárez was seen grabbing NYCFC defender Birk Risa by the neck, prompting the fine.

According to MLS Competition Guidelines, both players were subject to a “minimum fine” for the incidents. This marks the first disciplinary fine for Messi since his arrival in the league in 2023.

Coach Mascherano addressed the controversy

The videos of Messi confronting both the referee and NYCFC staff went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion. However, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano didn’t consider the situation to be as severe as it appeared.

“I don’t have much to say. It’s difficult when you’re on the pitch and things aren’t going the right way, especially when you feel the referee made a mistake… In soccer, it’s hard to control emotions,” Mascherano explained in a press conference ahead of Inter Miami’s match against Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

He also downplayed the media’s reaction to the incident, saying, “I also think the press sometimes wants to create a circus around these moments. This happens in every game where there’s a discussion with the referee or an opposing player. As we say in Argentina, ‘What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch.’ Now, we forget about it and look ahead to the next game.”

