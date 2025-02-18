Trending topics:
How to watch Colorado Rapids vs LAFC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup

By World Soccer Talk

Olivier Giroud #9 of Los Angeles Football Club runs during a game.
© Kaelin Mendez/Getty ImagesOlivier Giroud #9 of Los Angeles Football Club runs during a game.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colorado Rapids vs LAFC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Colorado Rapids vs LAFC
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Tuesday, February 18, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, ViX
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Colorado Rapids vs LAFC and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo, UniMas and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One
Here are the steps to take to watch with your free Fubo trial:
1. Click on this link for the Fubo 7-day trial.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
