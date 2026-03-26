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How to watch Colombia vs Croatia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Luis Diaz of Colombia
© Jordan Bank/Getty ImagesLuis Diaz of Colombia
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colombia vs Croatia on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Colombia vs Croatia
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Thursday, March 26, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Colombia enters this matchup looking to build momentum after a mixed run in World Cup qualifying that followed their Copa America runner-up finish, using this opportunity to further refine their squad and regain consistency.

Meanwhile Croatia—fresh off a string of impressive performances in recent World Cups—continues its push toward 2026 with confidence, viewing this showdown against a tough CONMEBOL opponent as a key step in maintaining its high standard on the international stage.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Colombia vs Croatia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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