Neymar sets careful Santos match management strategy with seven games to convince Carlo Ancelotti and secure 2026 World Cup call-up

The spotlight is on Neymar as he navigates a crucial period at Santos while hoping to secure a spot for Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Following an extended absence due to injury, Neymar has been gradually regaining form under the watchful eye of Carlo Ancelotti. His recent exclusion from friendlies against France and Croatia raised questions, but the forward has made it clear that he remains committed to proving his fitness.

Despite missing Santos’ recent 0-0 draw with Cruzeiro, the 34-year-old forward continues to train and prepare for a busy stretch of matches. He faces a total of 14 games before Ancelotti announces his final squad on May 18. This timeframe places significant pressure on Neymar to demonstrate his physical readiness while minimizing the risk of injury.

The veteran’s goal is clear: a return to the national team and a chance to compete on soccer’s biggest stage. Yet, uncertainty surrounds the precise strategy he is following, with discussions about how he will balance club commitments and World Cup preparation remaining largely private. This strategic approach reflects a broader awareness that the 2026 tournament could be his last realistic chance to shine for Brazil.

Even without full clarity on his daily regimen, observers note that Neymar is taking an unusually cautious approach compared with previous seasons. This careful planning suggests that he is prioritizing long-term fitness over short-term club results, a signal that the forward is fully focused on a potential World Cup comeback.

Neymar Jr of Santos.

Closer look at Neymar’s workload strategy

It has now emerged that Neymar’s plan is structured around workload management. He will participate in approximately half of Santos’ remaining 14 matches before May 18, including Brazilian Serie A, Copa Sudamericana, and Copa do Brasil fixtures, to maintain sharpness while avoiding overexertion. According to Globo Esporte, certain demanding trips, such as the match against Deportivo Cuenca in Ecuador and the game at Palmeiras on artificial turf, will be skipped to reduce injury risks.

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Santos’ next games up to the national team call-up on May 18:

April 2: Santos vs Remo (Brazilian Serie A) April 5: Flamengo vs Santos (Brazilian Serie A) April 8: Copa Sudamericana (First round) April 12: Santos vs Atletico Mineiro (Brazilian Serie A) April 14: Copa Sudamericana (Second round) April 19: Santos vs Fluminense (Brazilian Serie A) April 22: Brazil Cup (Fifth Phase – first leg) April 26: Bahia vs Santos (Brazilian Serie A) April 28: Copa Sudamericana (Third round) May 3: Palmeiras vs Santos (Brazilian Serie A) May 5: Copa Sudamericana (Fourth Round) May 10: Santos vs Bragantino (Brazilian Serie A) May 13: Brazil Cup (Fifth Phase – second leg) May 17: Santos vs Coritiba (Brazilian Serie A)

The strategy also extends beyond individual matches. “We need players at 100% right now,” Ancelotti explained regarding Neymar’s March absence. “As I said, for the final list, the conversation is different. Neymar has to keep working and playing, showing his qualities in a good physical condition.” By selectively participating in games, Santos‘ captain is aligning with the coach’s requirements and keeping his World Cup prospects alive.

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Prioritizing World Cup readiness, and Santos fans might not be happy

Managing fitness across a dense schedule is not straightforward. Neymar has already sat out high-intensity fixtures where consecutive games or long travel could compromise recovery. Santos head coach Cuca confirmed that rest periods were part of the plan, especially with three games scheduled in just seven days. This level of planning underscores Neymar’s understanding of the physical demands ahead.

If selected for the Selecao’s final squad, Neymar would cease playing for Santos entirely, focusing solely on preparation for international duties. This decision reflects a clear priority: avoiding even minor injuries that could jeopardize his participation in the World Cup.

For the ex-Barcelona and PSG star, this is more than a club campaign; it is a personal mission. Having been sidelined by injury since 2023, he is determined to prove his readiness and earn a final chance to compete for Brazil on soccer’s grandest stage. With support from Santos and careful adherence to his workload plan, Neymar is methodically rebuilding his case to convince Ancelotti of his fitness.

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