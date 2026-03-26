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Cristiano Ronaldo’s son’s Real Madrid move clarified as actual story behind training emerges in stunning twist

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The story surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and his son has taken an unexpected turn, as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. continues to make headlines in Madrid. What initially appeared to be a straightforward soccer development has quickly evolved into a far more complex narrative, drawing attention from fans.

At the center of the intrigue is Real Madrid, a club deeply connected to the Ronaldo legacy. The 15-year-old forward was recently spotted training with the club’s under-16 side, sparking widespread speculation that he could be following in his father’s legendary footsteps at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That possibility seemed even more believable given his background. Having already progressed through the academies of Manchester United, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr, Ronaldo Jr’s development has mirrored the career path of his father in remarkable fashion.

However, the narrative has shifted dramatically. While early reports suggested a potential move, it has since emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo’s son is not on trial at Real Madrid as the real reason behind his presence in the Spanish capital begins to surface, adding a layer of mystery that extends beyond soccer alone.

ronaldo jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr of Portugal speaks to a coach

That mystery now gives way to clarity. According to COPE, the real reason behind his training stint is to stay in shape until the family can return home once the war situation affecting their base is resolved, a decision rooted in practicality rather than an immediate transfer plan.

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Training at Real Madrid: Opportunity, not transfer

Real Madrid apparently allowed Ronaldo Jr. to train with the under-16 squad as a temporary measure rather than as part of a formal trial. This distinction is crucial. Despite the excitement surrounding his presence at Valdebebas, there is currently no agreement in place for him to join the academy permanently.

Rodra of ESPNadded that Cristiano Ronaldo directly asked Florentino Perez for a favor to let his eldest son train with Los Blancos’ academy. The president accepted and he trained with the U-16’s. The club’s decision was instead a gesture of support, offering him access to high-level training conditions during a period of uncertainty.

The move reportedly came at the request of Cristiano Ronaldo himself, underlining the strong relationship he maintains with the Spanish giant. It also reflects the club’s willingness to accommodate exceptional circumstances, especially involving one of its greatest-ever players.

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ronaldo florentino perez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

What comes next?

For now, the focus remains on development rather than decisions. Ronaldo Jr.’s immediate priority is to maintain fitness and continue his progression during an unusual period off the pitch, rather than securing a high-profile transfer.

The situation, however, leaves the door open for the future. Soccer is unpredictable, and while Real Madrid has clarified that no deal is currently in place, the connection between player and club remains strong.

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Ultimately, this episode is less about a transfer and more about timing, preparation, and circumstance. Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence continues to shape opportunities for his son, but the next chapter will depend on when stability returns—and when soccer, once again, becomes the only story that matters.

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