How to watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Colombia U20 vs France U20
WHAT U20 World Cup
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, October 18, 2025
WHERE Peacock Premium, Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo
The third-place showdown promises to be more than just a consolation match, as both France and Colombia aim to finish their World Cup journeys with pride. France displayed incredible determination in the semifinals, erasing a 1-0 deficit and battling with ten men before bowing out in a tense penalty shootout.

Colombia, meanwhile, pushed Argentina to the limit but couldn’t find the equalizer after conceding an early strike. With both nations showcasing dynamic young talent and plenty of heart, this clash is set to deliver high energy and emotion from start to finish—don’t miss what’s sure to be an unforgettable battle for bronze.

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 and tons more games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Our free resources for you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
