How to watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

|WHO
|Colombia U20 vs France U20
|WHAT
|U20 World Cup
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, October 18, 2025
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium, Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
The third-place showdown promises to be more than just a consolation match, as both France and Colombia aim to finish their World Cup journeys with pride. France displayed incredible determination in the semifinals, erasing a 1-0 deficit and battling with ten men before bowing out in a tense penalty shootout.
Colombia, meanwhile, pushed Argentina to the limit but couldn’t find the equalizer after conceding an early strike. With both nations showcasing dynamic young talent and plenty of heart, this clash is set to deliver high energy and emotion from start to finish—don’t miss what’s sure to be an unforgettable battle for bronze.
