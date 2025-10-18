Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo to reach 1,000 goals before 2026 World Cup? His stunning record since 2010 puts him on track as possible date of milestone emerges

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr forward.
© Eurasia Sport ImagesCristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable scoring streak since 2010 has placed him on the brink of soccer’s ultimate milestone — one that no player has ever achieved. His relentless consistency and hunger for goals have brought him closer than ever to the fabled four-digit mark. The question now gripping the soccer world is: When could he reach 1,000 career goals?

Even in his fifth decade, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to perform at an elite level for both Al-Nassr and Portugal, showing no signs of slowing down. Despite reaching an age when most players have long retired, Ronaldo’s physical shape, mentality, and professionalism remain unmatched. The forward’s record-breaking brace for Portugal in the recent 2-2 draw against Hungary once again reminded the world that time may pass, but Ronaldo’s scoring instinct never fades.

With that double, he became the top scorer in World Cup qualifying history, overtaking Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz (39 goals) and leaving Lionel Messi in third (36). Ronaldo now has 41 goals in 51 World Cup qualifying appearances, adding to an incredible total of 948 career goals — 805 for clubs and 143 for his national team.

The legend himself remains driven by passion rather than numbers. “My family keeps asking me to stop, but I still have the passion. Competing with younger players motivates me. I want to keep enjoying soccer and leave my mark,” Ronaldo told Canal 11.

ronaldo portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal

How close is Ronaldo to the 1,000-goal milestone?

Analysts from Sky Sports have studied Ronaldo’s scoring rate to predict when the milestone could be achieved. Based on his current form, the magic moment could arrive between August and October 2026, just around the time of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Advertisement

The projection factors in his goals-per-game ratiointernational commitments, and Al Nassr fixtures, concluding that maintaining his present scoring rhythm could see him achieve the feat during the early months of the 2026-27 season.

What makes this prediction even more remarkable is the consistency behind it. Since 2010, Ronaldo has hit staggering goal numbers year after year, staying above elite levels for a decade and a half. As reported by Sky Sports, the Portuguese’s average since 2010 has been extraordinary (more than 50 goals per calendar year), marking a level of dominance unseen in modern soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr

Advertisement

In 2025 alone, the veteran has scored 32 goals for club and country, reaffirming that even at 40, he remains one of the most lethal finishers in the world. Over the last 15 years, only once has he finished a season with fewer than 39 goals — a testament to his unmatched discipline, recovery, and drive.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals per calendar year

YearGoals
2025 (until October 17)32
202443
202338
202216
202147
202044
201939
201849
201753
201655
201557
201461
201369
201263
201160
201048
200930
200835
200734
200625
200515
200413
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play? Predicted lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play? Predicted lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League

The question echoing through Riyadh this week has been simple yet dramatic: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

Cristiano Ronaldo urged to make one final career move before retirement by former teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo urged to make one final career move before retirement by former teammate

A former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo has shared what he believes the Portuguese forward should do before retiring.

Lamine Yamal breaks into Forbes’ 2025 Top 10 highest-paid soccer players in list topped by Cristiano Ronaldo: Who else made it?

Lamine Yamal breaks into Forbes’ 2025 Top 10 highest-paid soccer players in list topped by Cristiano Ronaldo: Who else made it?

In a list topped by Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal has broken into Forbes’ Top 10 highest-paid soccer players of 2025.

How to watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Colombia U20 take on France U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup third-place match. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the action live on television and streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo