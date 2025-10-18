Cristiano Ronaldo to reach 1,000 goals before 2026 World Cup? His stunning record since 2010 puts him on track as possible date of milestone emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable scoring streak since 2010 has placed him on the brink of soccer’s ultimate milestone — one that no player has ever achieved. His relentless consistency and hunger for goals have brought him closer than ever to the fabled four-digit mark. The question now gripping the soccer world is: When could he reach 1,000 career goals?

Even in his fifth decade, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to perform at an elite level for both Al-Nassr and Portugal, showing no signs of slowing down. Despite reaching an age when most players have long retired, Ronaldo’s physical shape, mentality, and professionalism remain unmatched. The forward’s record-breaking brace for Portugal in the recent 2-2 draw against Hungary once again reminded the world that time may pass, but Ronaldo’s scoring instinct never fades.

With that double, he became the top scorer in World Cup qualifying history, overtaking Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz (39 goals) and leaving Lionel Messi in third (36). Ronaldo now has 41 goals in 51 World Cup qualifying appearances, adding to an incredible total of 948 career goals — 805 for clubs and 143 for his national team.

The legend himself remains driven by passion rather than numbers. “My family keeps asking me to stop, but I still have the passion. Competing with younger players motivates me. I want to keep enjoying soccer and leave my mark,” Ronaldo told Canal 11.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal

How close is Ronaldo to the 1,000-goal milestone?

Analysts from Sky Sports have studied Ronaldo’s scoring rate to predict when the milestone could be achieved. Based on his current form, the magic moment could arrive between August and October 2026, just around the time of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The projection factors in his goals-per-game ratio, international commitments, and Al Nassr fixtures, concluding that maintaining his present scoring rhythm could see him achieve the feat during the early months of the 2026-27 season.

What makes this prediction even more remarkable is the consistency behind it. Since 2010, Ronaldo has hit staggering goal numbers year after year, staying above elite levels for a decade and a half. As reported by Sky Sports, the Portuguese’s average since 2010 has been extraordinary (more than 50 goals per calendar year), marking a level of dominance unseen in modern soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr

In 2025 alone, the veteran has scored 32 goals for club and country, reaffirming that even at 40, he remains one of the most lethal finishers in the world. Over the last 15 years, only once has he finished a season with fewer than 39 goals — a testament to his unmatched discipline, recovery, and drive.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals per calendar year