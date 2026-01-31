Christian Pulisic witnesses chaos as Jean-Philippe Mateta posts cryptic message after 2026 World Cup-boosting move to Milan hits turbulence

In a story that has drawn attention across Europe, Jean-Philippe Mateta’s highly anticipated transfer to Milan has hit unexpected turbulence. The Premier League striker, who had been linked with a move that could have boosted his chances ahead of the 2026 World Cup, found himself caught in a stalemate that has left both Christian Pulisic‘s Milan and Premier League’s Crystal Palace scrambling.

The drama unfolded not on the pitch, but behind closed doors, as Milan attempted to secure the services of a forward who has scored 38 goals in the last two and a half Premier League seasons. Mateta’s move was seen as a potential game-changer for the Rossoneri, but a series of logistical hurdles has slowed progress, leaving fans and pundits alike guessing whether he will don the red and black shirt this season.

Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport reveal that Milan made overnight progress on a $36 million transfer fee with Crystal Palace, aiming to bring the French striker to Italy immediately rather than waiting for the summer window. The move, if completed, could dramatically alter the Scudetto race, giving the team a physical and prolific presence upfront to challenge Inter.

Milan’s interest in Mateta dates back to last May, when initial talks were hampered by a high valuation from the Eagles. With Juventus and Nottingham Forest now joining the pursuit, Christian Pulisic’s side acted quickly this month to secure the striker’s agreement. The Frenchman reportedly has agreed to personal terms worth $3.6-$4.1 million net per season plus bonuses, a contract running until 2030.

Obstacles stand in the way

Despite the progress, the deal has not yet been finalized. Crystal Palace must first secure a replacement striker before allowing Mateta to leave, with Norwegian forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, a former Milan youth player, the leading candidate. Only once this move is complete can Mateta travel to San Siro.

Niclas Fullkrug, already signed in January to reinforce the attack, has so far struggled to completely solve the Rossoneri’s goalscoring issues. Adding Mateta would give Massimiliano Allegri a true striker and a legitimate Serie A title contender.

Mateta’s frustration grows

While the negotiations play out, the player’s frustration is increasingly visible. The French striker took to Instagram, posting only an angry-face emoji, signaling his displeasure at the stalled transfer. He has also unfollowed Crystal Palace on social media, with his bio reading: “Ils comprendront un jour” — “They will understand one day.”

Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Mateta will not be part of the squad for the upcoming fixtures. Thus, Milan continues to push for an immediate January transfer, hoping Palace will give the green light once a replacement is secured. The next few hours and days could prove decisive, with Mateta’s eagerness to move to Italy clear, as per Sky Italia. If completed, the move would not only strengthen the Serie A giant’s attack but also offer Mateta a platform to showcase his talent ahead of the 2026 World Cup.