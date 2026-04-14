Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Carlo Ancelotti is ‘the best that could have happened’ to Brazil, claims icon Filipe Luis

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Carlo Ancelotti and Filipe Luis.
© Maddie Meyer/Wagner Meier/Getty ImagesCarlo Ancelotti and Filipe Luis.

With two months to go before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Brazil are hopeful that Carlo Ancelotti can provide the national team with a tactical identity that allows them to compete for the title in North America. Filipe Luis expressed confidence that the Italian coach will get the job done in time.

Ancelotti brings us many good things,” Filipe Luis said during a conference organized by Conmebol this week, according to Diario AS. “There are no guarantees we’ll win anything, but it’s the best that could have happened.”

The former Atletico Madrid defender pointed to the timing of Ancelotti’s arrival to take over the national team. In mid-2025, Brazil were coming off a heavy loss to Argentina in Buenos Aires and, with four matches remaining in the South American qualifiers, had not yet secured their place in the World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti delivered the results needed to achieve that goal and has since used every FIFA break to shape a team that had struggled to meet expectations since the departure of Tite after the 2022 World Cup at Qatar.

Vinicius Junior is subbed off by Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

Vinicius Junior is subbed off by Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

Filipe Luis believes in Brazil’s chances

The general consensus among fans and analysts lists Spain, France and Argentina as the top favorites to win the 2026 World Cup. Despite being the most successful national team in the competition’s history, Brazil are not placed in that top tier, but rather in a second group alongside other powerhouses such as Germany, England and Portugal.

Advertisement
Neymar warned as Carlo Ancelotti reveals one key condition Santos’ captain must meet to earn Brazil recall for 2026 World Cup

see also

Neymar warned as Carlo Ancelotti reveals one key condition Santos’ captain must meet to earn Brazil recall for 2026 World Cup

However, Filipe Luis warned those who might count Brazil out of the title race. “Brazil will always be one of the favorites, even when things aren’t going well,” said the former Flamengo manager, extending that view to Argentina as well.

To support his confidence in Ancelotti’s squad, Filipe Luis pointed to the team’s individual talent: “People don’t believe Brazil can win. But if you look at the five best players in the world, we have two: Raphinha and Vini Jr.”

Brazil’s path in the 2026 World Cup

Brazil are in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They will open their campaign on June 13 against Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, before traveling to Philadelphia six days later to face Haiti. Their final group-stage match will be on June 24 in Miami against Scotland.

Advertisement

If everything goes as expected and Carlo Ancelotti’s side finish top of the group, they will advance to the Round of 16, where they would face the runner-up of Group F — made up of Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia — in Houston on June 29.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar warned as Carlo Ancelotti reveals one key condition Santos’ captain must meet to earn Brazil recall for 2026 World Cup

Neymar warned as Carlo Ancelotti reveals one key condition Santos’ captain must meet to earn Brazil recall for 2026 World Cup

In the middle of growing speculation, Ancelotti made his stance unmistakably clear regarding Neymar’s path back into the squad.

Neymar’s Brazil World Cup hopes boosted by Ancelotti’s son: ‘He has a chance’

Neymar’s Brazil World Cup hopes boosted by Ancelotti’s son: ‘He has a chance’

Carlo Ancelotti’s son and assistant with the Brazil national team delivered an encouraging message for Neymar ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly agrees new Brazil deal until 2030 World Cup with record salary

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly agrees new Brazil deal until 2030 World Cup with record salary

Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti reportedly reached an agreement to extend his contract through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar Jr. reportedly undergoes knee procedure to impress Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti ahead of 2026 World Cup

Neymar Jr. reportedly undergoes knee procedure to impress Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti ahead of 2026 World Cup

Neymar Jr. continues to pursue a spot with Brazil for the 2026 World Cup, shining with Santos after his meniscus surgery. However, the veteran has gone a step further, as he has reportedly undergone another procedure, aiming to convince Carlo Ancelotti of his return.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo