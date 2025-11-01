Trending topics:
Liga MX
Comments

How to watch Club America vs Club Leon the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Brian Rodriguez of America
© Sergio Mejia/Getty ImagesBrian Rodriguez of America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Club Leon on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Club America vs Club Leon
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 11:10 PM ET / 8:10 PM PT • Saturday, November 1, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

The Liga MX regular season is reaching its breaking point, and every match now carries playoff implications. Club America, currently sitting in fourth place with 31 points, has its sights set on a late surge that could push the team to the top of the table.

After a solid run of form, Las Aguilas are determined to close out strong and build momentum heading into the postseason. Standing in their way are Club Leon, a squad fighting to steal points from one of Mexico’s most dominant sides. Make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Club Leon and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
