Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly targeting South American midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami are active in the transfer market as they shape the squad for the 2026 season. One of their top priorities is finding a midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets, and sources say the club led by Lionel Messi has set its sights on a South American player.

Nicolas Fonseca, from Club Leon in Mexico, appears to be the target. “According to Super Deportivo, the Mexican club received a formal offer from the Herons amid ongoing talks between the parties seeking an agreement,” reported TyC Sports.

Fonseca is a 27-year-old Uruguayan defensive midfielder who began his professional career with Novara FC in Italy. He later played for River Plate and Montevideo Wanderers in Uruguay, before joining River Plate in Argentina in 2024. After a short spell there, Club Leon acquired him for $2 million.

In the current 2025–26 season, Fonseca has played 15 matches with the Mexican side in the Apertura tournament of Liga MX. He started in 13 games and came off the bench in two, without registering goals or assists.

Club Leon midfielder Nicolas Fonseca.

Nicolas Fonseca has international experience

Fonseca’s recent performances with Club Leon have earned him a place in the Uruguay national team. He received his first call-up in March 2024 but made his debut in September of the same year, coming on in the final minutes of a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela.

Overall, the defensive midfielder has 6 caps under coach Marcelo Bielsa, including qualifiers and friendlies. This places him among the players considered for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although his spot is far from guaranteed.

If Fonseca joins Inter Miami, he would join a large group of Spanish-speaking players who play alongside Lionel Messi. The current roster includes eight other Latin American players in addition to Messi: Tomas Aviles, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Rodrigo De Paul, Mateo Silvetti, Telasco Segovia, David Ruiz, and Luis Suarez. Several others’ futures remain uncertain, including Baltasar Rodriguez, Allen Obando, Oscar Ustari, and Rocco Rios Novo.

Fonseca reportedly has other offers

Although Inter Miami may be an attractive option as the reigning Major League Soccer champions, they will face competition from other clubs for Nicolas Fonseca during this January transfer window.

“Interest has also emerged from Real Oviedo (part of the Pachuca Group, the same conglomerate that owns Club Leon),” reported TyC Sports. “Although the intention would be to negotiate outside the group due to potential economic compensation.” It remains to be seen whether Inter Miami can make a financially compelling offer for Fonseca.