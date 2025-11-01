Trending topics:
Messi’s next teammate? Barcelona’s reported Ligue 1 target tipped for first Argentina call-up

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
Lionel Messi of Argentina.

The November international break will mark the final set of fixtures in 2025 for World Cup qualifiers and friendlies. During this window, Argentina will face Angola in Africa before holding several training sessions in Spain. A Ligue 1 standout, reportedly being monitored by Barcelona, could join Lionel Messi and his teammates for the first time.

“The final squad list for the Argentina national team in 2025 will be announced in the coming hours,” reporter Gaston Edul shared this week on his official X account. “Panichelli is being considered for a potential call-up: still not confirmed.”

That report refers to Joaquin Panichelli, a 23-year-old Argentine striker who has delivered an outstanding season with RC Strasbourg. He joined the French side this summer from Mirandes in Spain’s second division and has quickly become one of the revelations of French soccer.

Panichelli is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1, with nine goals in ten matches. That places him ahead of other major league stars such as Olympique Marseille’s Mason Greenwood, who has seven. The Argentine forward has also scored once in the UEFA Conference League, bringing his tally to ten goals in thirteen appearances this season.

Argentine forward Joaquin Panichelli.

Those performances have turned Panichelli into a coveted player for several major European clubs. Barcelona are eyeing Joaquin Panichelli as a post-Lewandowski option,” transfer specialist Ekrem Konur reported on his official X account this week. “Still, Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Julian Alvarez remain Barça’s top priorities.”

Who is Joaquin Panichelli?

Panichelli appears to be the latest addition to a growing list of players who have reached the Argentina national team without ever playing in their home country’s top division. That list famously includes Lionel Messi, as well as Emiliano Martinez — and in recent years, others such as Nicolas Paz and Alejandro Garnacho.

Before becoming a Ligue 1 standout, Joaquin Panichelli was a young striker who left Argentina in 2023 after failing to make his professional debut with River Plate. From there, he began a rapid rise that took him through Alaves and Mirandes in Spain. At Mirandes, he stood out with 21 goals in 44 matches, catching the attention of RC Strasbourg, who signed him at the start of the 2025–26 season.

Now Panichelli may have the chance to begin his international journey, though he will face fierce competition to earn a spot in the squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. In recent years, head coach Lionel Scaloni has searched for a reliable third option behind Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez. Players such as Lucas Beltran, Jose Manuel Lopez, and Valentin Castellanos have all had opportunities, though none have yet solidified their place.

Argentina’s renewal ahead of the 2026 World Cup

With just over six months remaining before the next World Cup, Argentina are undergoing a subtle process of renewal within the squad. While the team’s foundation remains clear — and largely the same group that won the title in Qatar 2022 — Lionel Scaloni has been offering opportunities to a wave of promising young players who could fight for a spot.

Nicolas Paz and Franco Mastantuono currently stand out as the brightest prospects to make the roster next summer. In November, several new faces could join them — including Bournemouth’s Julio Soler, Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni, and RC Strasbourg’s Valentin Barco, Panichelli’s teammate.

