James Rodríguez to leave Liga MX? Club León reportedly make final decision on star’s future ahead of contract end

James Rodríguez was one of the biggest signings in Liga MX during 2025, joining other high-profile arrivals like Sergio Ramos and Aaron Ramsey. However, with his contract nearing its end, reports suggest Club León have made a final decision on the Colombian’s future.

According to transfer insider César Luis Merlo via Digital AM, Club León have decided not to renew James Rodríguez’s contract. With his deal set to expire in December 2025, the Colombian star is expected to finish the Apertura 2025 campaign with the club before leaving as a free agent.

After terminating his contract with Rayo Vallecano earlier this year, Rodríguez joined León on a free transfer, one of the most high-profile moves of the Liga MX season. However, following León’s suspension from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and a drop in both team and individual form, expectations are that James will part ways with the club at season’s end.

During the 2024-25 Clausura, his first competition with León, James showed flashes of his talent, registering two goals and six assists in 16 appearances. But things quickly unraveled, León were suspended from the Club World Cup, lost all three games in the 2025 Leagues Cup group stage, and fell to Cruz Azul in the Clausura playoffs, sparking a major downturn.

James Rodriguez of Leon against Toluca.

In the second half of 2025, Rodríguez was dropped from the starting lineup several times as León managed just three wins, three draws, and six losses before head coach Eduardo Berizzo was dismissed. His replacement, Ignacio Ambriz, has struggled to steady the ship, recording three straight defeats to Toluca, Santos Laguna, and Atlas, plus a draw against Pumas UNAM.

León currently sit 17th in the 2025-26 Apertura table with 13 points from 15 games, just above Puebla. Four points behind 10th-place Santos (the last playoff spot) it appears increasingly likely that James Rodríguez will play his final two matches for the club: against Club América on Matchday 16, and against Puebla on November 8 at the Estadio Nou Camp.

What’s next for James Rodríguez?

With his contract expiring soon, James Rodríguez will need to find a new club ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where he’s expected to lead Colombia as captain. Despite struggling to regain his best form in Mexico, the veteran midfielder could still have multiple options to continue preparing for the tournament.

The 34-year-old has not ruled out remaining in Liga MX next season, with several Mexican clubs reportedly interested in signing him. Meanwhile, according to ESPN, Rodríguez’s representatives are also exploring a potential move to Major League Soccer, though that path could prove complicated given the league’s later start in February, which may not align with his fitness and playing-time goals before the World Cup.

