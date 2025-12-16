Trending topics:
Copa del Rey
How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
Here are all of the details of where you can watch CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona
WHAT Copa del Rey
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, December 16, 2025
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, and ESPN Select
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona open their Copa del Rey title defense with the weight of expectations firmly on its shoulders, entering the tournament in top form after setting the pace in La Liga and delivering steady results on multiple fronts this season.

The defending champions arrive as overwhelming favorites against CD Guadalajara, a Primera Federacion outfit that will try to turn the spotlight into an opportunity by challenging one of Spain’s most decorated clubs in a classic David-versus-Goliath matchup.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
