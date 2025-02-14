How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brighton vs Chelsea on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Brighton vs Chelsea WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:00pm ET / Noon PT • Friday, February 14, 2025 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Universo FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

With Fubo, you can watch Brighton vs Chelsea and tons more Premier League games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo, UniMas and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Free resources available to you World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.

