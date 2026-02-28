Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Bundesliga
Comments

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Bundesliga

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich
© Leonhard Simon/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of Bayern Munich
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
WHAT Bundesliga
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, February 28, 2026
WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of Europe’s marquee rivalries returns this weekend as the Bundesliga delivers another edition of Der Klassiker, with Borussia Dortmund hosting Bayern Munich in a matchup that could shape the title race. Bayern enter the showdown atop the table with 60 points and an eight-point cushion over second-place Dortmund.

This gap that—while not mathematically decisive—would feel overwhelming if it grows any larger. For Dortmund, the stakes are crystal clear: protect home turf and tighten the race, or risk watching their biggest rival all but slam the door on another league crown.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Advertisement
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United reportedly shift focus to Bundesliga in midfield overhaul for the 2026-27 season

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United reportedly shift focus to Bundesliga in midfield overhaul for the 2026-27 season

With Carlos Casemiro's departure at the end of the season already announced, Manchester United have been urgently looking to strengthen their midfield. While several names from the Premier League are being mentioned, Bruno Fernandes' team is reportedly targeting a Bundesliga star.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce battle for Bundesliga star as Manchester United reportedly join race to sign him

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce battle for Bundesliga star as Manchester United reportedly join race to sign him

Amid their major defensive issues, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have decided to target a Bundesliga star. However, Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for his signature, complicating a potential move to the Spanish side.

Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona reportedly target Bundesliga star as Jules Kounde backup for 2026-27 season

Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona reportedly target Bundesliga star as Jules Kounde backup for 2026-27 season

Although the drama surrounding Mohamed Salah at Liverpool FC appears to have come to an end, the Egyptian’s future remains surrounded by rumors of a possible transfer. In light of this, Virgil van Dijk decided to break his silence regarding Salah’s future with the Reds.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Fayha vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Fayha vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

The club enters the Al-Fayha fixture in the Saudi Pro League in formidable form, but uncertainty around its talisman has added intrigue to what is already a pivotal night in the championship battle.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo