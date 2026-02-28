Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Fayha vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

Even at 41, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the central figure in the title race, with every team sheet scrutinized for his name. The club enters the Al-Fayha fixture in the Saudi Pro League in formidable form, but uncertainty around its talisman has added intrigue to what is already a pivotal night in the championship battle.

Al-Nassr currently sits second in the Saudi Pro League table, locked in a fierce contest at the summit. A victory would strengthen its grip on the title chase, particularly with rivals applying pressure just days earlier. Meanwhile, Al-Fayha approaches the clash from mid-table, determined to protect its impressive home record and potentially disrupt the ambitions of the league’s most star-studded side.

Under Jorge Jesus, the Riyadh side has evolved into a relentless force. It has strung together 11 consecutive wins across competitions, conceding just once in its last 10 matches and scoring a league-best 62 goals in 23 games. Defensive solidity has complemented attacking firepower, with nine clean sheets recorded during this streak.

The most recent outing, a commanding 5-0 demolition of Al-Najma, showcased both dominance and balance. Ronaldo opened the scoring, continuing his pursuit of personal milestones while reinforcing his influence on the title charge. The Portuguese icon now boasts 21 league goals and four assists in 25 appearances this season.

Al-Nassr’s pursuit of the title has grown more complicated after Al-Ahli briefly reclaimed top spot with a narrow win. The margin at the summit is razor-thin, and every dropped point could prove decisive. Al-Fayha, though 10 points clear of relegation, is no pushover at home. The side is unbeaten in five consecutive home matches and has shown resilience against stronger opponents. Defensive lapses have cost it against elite clubs, but its compact structure often frustrates visiting giants.

Will Ronaldo play?

Now to the mystery surrounding the fixture: Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature against Al-Fayha? There had been doubts. The veteran forward played 56 minutes in the rout of Al-Najma before being withdrawn with the result secured. Observers noted his absence from certain training sessions, fueling speculation that rest might be prioritized given his age and the demanding run-in ahead.

However, projected lineups from Saudi outlet Al-Youm suggest Jorge Jesus intends to deploy his strongest available XI. According to the publication, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the front line, supported by the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and Kingsley Coman.

Al-Fayha vs. Al-Nassr: Projected lineups

Al-Fayha projected XI (5-3-2): Mosquera; Al-Baqawi, Smalling, Semedo, Villanueva, Bamsaud; Dahal, Al-Beshe, Benzia; Jason, Sakala.

Al-Nassr projected XI (4-2-3-1): Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Alamri, Martinez; Brozovic, Al-Khaibari; Mane, Joao Felix, Coman; Ronaldo.