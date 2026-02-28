How to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Villarreal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Barcelona vs Villarreal WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 10:15am ET / 6:15am PT • Saturday, February 28, 2026

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The La Liga title race is heating up, and Barcelona suddenly control their own destiny. After taking care of business against Levante and getting a helping hand from Osasuna’s upset of Real Madrid, the Blaugrana surged back to the top of the La Liga table with 61 points, reclaiming sole possession of first place.

Now comes another high-stakes test, as Barcelona look to defend their lead against a dangerous Villarreal side that sits third with 51 points. A win would strengthen Barcelona’s grip on the title chase, but for the Yellow Submarine, three points could blow the race wide open and turn a two-team battle into a three-way fight down the stretch.

