La Liga
Comments

How to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Leonardo Herrera

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© Pedro Salado/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Villarreal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Barcelona vs Villarreal
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 10:15am ET / 6:15am PT • Saturday, February 28, 2026
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The La Liga title race is heating up, and Barcelona suddenly control their own destiny. After taking care of business against Levante and getting a helping hand from Osasuna’s upset of Real Madrid, the Blaugrana surged back to the top of the La Liga table with 61 points, reclaiming sole possession of first place.

Now comes another high-stakes test, as Barcelona look to defend their lead against a dangerous Villarreal side that sits third with 51 points. A win would strengthen Barcelona’s grip on the title chase, but for the Yellow Submarine, three points could blow the race wide open and turn a two-team battle into a three-way fight down the stretch.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Villarreal and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
