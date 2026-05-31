How to watch USMNT vs Senegal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch USMNT vs Senegal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO USMNT vs Senegal WHAT International friendly WHEN 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT • Sunday, May 31, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV and Max STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing closer, the United States and Senegal will meet in a high-profile international showdown featuring two teams with plenty to prove. Led by Christian Pulisic, the Americans continue preparing for a World Cup on home soil.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane and Senegal arrive after another strong AFCON campaign and will look to test themselves against one of CONCACAF’s top nations. As both sides aim to build momentum ahead of next summer’s tournament, this matchup offers an intriguing early benchmark.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch USA vs Senegal and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

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DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

SEE MORE: Schedule of USMNT games on US TV and streaming

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