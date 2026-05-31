Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Friendly
Comments

How to watch USMNT vs Senegal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of the United States
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of the United States
Here are all of the details of where you can watch USMNT vs Senegal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO USMNT vs Senegal
WHAT International friendly
WHEN 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT • Sunday, May 31, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV and Max
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing closer, the United States and Senegal will meet in a high-profile international showdown featuring two teams with plenty to prove. Led by Christian Pulisic, the Americans continue preparing for a World Cup on home soil.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane and Senegal arrive after another strong AFCON campaign and will look to test themselves against one of CONCACAF’s top nations. As both sides aim to build momentum ahead of next summer’s tournament, this matchup offers an intriguing early benchmark.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Senegal and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
Advertisement
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of USMNT games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Christian Pulisic playing? Projected lineups for USMNT vs Senegal friendly prior to 2026 World Cup

Is Christian Pulisic playing? Projected lineups for USMNT vs Senegal friendly prior to 2026 World Cup

The USMNT will be preparing to the 2026 World Cup by hosting the game against Senegal, with questions rising over the presence of star Christian Pulisic.

Why did Senegal call up 28 players for 2026 World Cup when FIFA only allows 26?

Why did Senegal call up 28 players for 2026 World Cup when FIFA only allows 26?

Senegal surprised many after unveiling a 28-player squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup rather than immediately naming the standard 26-man final roster. The announcement sparked questions across the soccer world, especially with several major nations already beginning to finalize their tournament plans for the competition in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland on alert as Group I rival Senegal reveals loaded 2026 World Cup squad led by Sadio Mane

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland on alert as Group I rival Senegal reveals loaded 2026 World Cup squad led by Sadio Mane

With Kylian Mbappe’s France and Erling Haaland’s Norway preparing for a difficult Group I, Senegal’s latest selection has already generated excitement ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

2026 World Cup rules tightened further as FIFA moves to stop players leaving pitch in protest, all thanks to AFCON controversy

2026 World Cup rules tightened further as FIFA moves to stop players leaving pitch in protest, all thanks to AFCON controversy

The road to the 2026 World Cup is already filled with transformation, and the latest development has placed discipline and conduct firmly under the spotlight.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo