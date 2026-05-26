Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme commits to signing a World Cup player with Spain

While most clubs are already planning for the transfer window now that the season is over, Real Madrid have a huge date coming up, with June 7 set to be a major day for the presidential election. Florentino Pérez will face off against Enrique Riquelme, who suggested in an interview with “El Partidazo de COPE” that he has already secured a World Cup player for Spain.

Riquelme said: “Real Madrid does not have a single player in the Spanish national team. In the 16 World Cups that have taken place, there have always been Real Madrid players involved. As a Madrid fan, that frustrates me, but there is a solution. If I become Real Madrid president, there will be a Spanish national team player at the World Cup who belongs to Real Madrid.”

While Riquelme did not name any player, the clue offers a big hint about who he may have been referring to after promising to sign two top players. From the list of 26 players, eight are from Barcelona, so those can be ruled out unless there is another Luis Figo-type betrayal, which does not seem very likely.

The player Riquelme may be referring to

The goalkeepers, apart from Joan García, can also be ruled out, with Real Madrid already having Thibaut Courtois. Among the defenders who do not play for Barcelona, the names that stand out are Marcos Llorente and Marc Cucurella, but they would not be major-impact signings for a club like Real Madrid.

Rodri has been linked to the club (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Martín Zubimendi is another name that fits the profile. However, Arsenal are unlikely to sell a player they just bought for 65 million euros. Mikel Merino is also on the list and plays for an English club, but he occupies a position Real Madrid already have covered.

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The answer may be in midfield, with the player every fan wants: Rodri. The Manchester City midfielder has been linked with the club recently and would fill a position the team lacks. Even if Riquelme did not name him, his words could point in that direction.

The forwards include some interesting options as well. With Lamine Yamal ruled out, Nico Williams looks like the strongest possibility, but his preferred role on the left wing would not fit Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius. Mikel Oyarzabal is another possible name, albeit he is unlikely to be the one, since it would not represent a major impact for the club.

The manager

The other major task for the new president is choosing the right manager to replace Álvaro Arbeloa. Most see José Mourinho as the main candidate for Pérez, but Riquelme’s words also fit the Portuguese coach, especially when he was asked about his preferred option. Riquelme said: “He is not free. We finalized the manager before announcing the candidacy.”

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