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Christian Pulisic in starting XI: Confirmed lineups for USMNT vs Senegal friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Christian Pulisic (L) #10 of the United States and Sadio Mane (R) of Senegal.
© Jared C. Tilton & Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (L) #10 of the United States and Sadio Mane (R) of Senegal.

The pre-World Cup friendlies are underway, and the United States Men’s National Team, carrying the weight of expectation as a host nation, will face Senegal in the first match of their final preparation tour. With a high-profile matchup on the schedule,Christian Pulisic has been included in the starting lineup.

Christian Pulisic is starting the game against Senegal. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is using the games against the African nation and Germany to finalize his preferred lineups for the World Cup, meaning most of his top players will be featuring from the first whistle, and the AC Milan forward is no exception.

Drawn into Group I alongside France, Iraq and Norway, Senegal faces what many consider the most difficult group of the entire tournament, yet the Lions of Teranga arrive in strong form. They claimed the Africa Cup of Nations title back in January, though the trophy was subsequently awarded to Morocco following a decision by the Confederation of African Football, and they will be eager to channel that energy into what matters most on the global stage.

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The USMNT vs. Senegal friendly will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. After this warmup, the United States will conclude their preparations against Germany on June 6, while Senegal will face Saudi Arabia on June 9.

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Pulisic looking to end his goal drought

Despite carrying the most international caps of any player on the 2026 World Cup roster with 84, Pulisic arrives at the tournament mired in the most prolonged scoreless run of his career. Across his last 21 games, 19 with AC Milan and two with the national team, he has failed to find the back of the net, a troubling statistic for the player the team will rely on most in the attacking third.

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Christian Pulisic won’t captain USMNT at the World Cup as coach Mauricio Pochettino backs Tim Ream for the role

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Christian Pulisic won’t captain USMNT at the World Cup as coach Mauricio Pochettino backs Tim Ream for the role

Pochettino, however, has not wavered in his belief that the drought will end when it matters most. “Of course, OK, he didn’t score in the last, I don’t know, six months. He’s going to score in the World Cup. Yes, I really trust on that. I really trust (him). I have confidence on him. He has very good attitude, very good. He’s trying so hard to get his best level, and I think he will achieve it for sure,” the Argentine boss told reporters.

Confirmed lineups for the USMNT and Senegal

USMNT’s confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Giovanni Reyna, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter; Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pep, Christian Pulisic.
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino.

Senegal’s confirmed lineup (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Mamadou Sarr, Abdoulaye Seck, Ismail Jakobs; Krepin Diatta, Lamine Camara, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, Habib Diarra; Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane.
Head coach: Pape Thiaw.

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