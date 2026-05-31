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Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan reportedly chases Arne Slot as next head coach, leaving Ralf Rangnick aside

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan executive, and Arne Slot, former Liverpool manager.
© Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesZlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan executive, and Arne Slot, former Liverpool manager.

AC Milan had a rather unstable 2025-26 season, finishing outside the UEFA Champions League places. As a result, Massimiliano Allegri was dismissed, giving more power to Zlatan Ibrahimović to reorganize the sporting structure. While Ralf Rangnick seemed to be emerging as the sporting director, the Swedish executive is reportedly targeting Arne Slot as the new head coach. With this, the German executive appears to be ruled out.

With his contract with Austria set to expire in July 2026, Ralf Rangnick had reportedly emerged as one of the leading options to become sporting director of the Rossoneri. However, he is said to have set certain conditions in order to join the Italian side, seeking significant decision-making power over sporting matters. As a result, Zlatan Ibrahimović does not appear convinced by the German, instead turning toward an alternative duo: Ramon Planes and Arne Slot.

According to Corriere della Sera, Zlatan Ibrahimović prefers to bet on the duo of Ramon Planes and Arne Slot, as it could allow him to maintain some control over the sporting management. While the Spanish executive is under contract with Al Ittihad, the Dutch coach would arrive as a free agent after being dismissed by Liverpool FC. Despite this, the Rossoneri have not yet reached an agreement with either of them.

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Both Ramon Planes and Arne Slot have shown a special talent for succeeding at soccer Elite. Ramon enjoyed great success at Barcelona, completing signings such as Pedri and Ronald Araújo, which proved to be major successes. Likewise, Arne managed to make the Reds shine in the Premier League, winning the title and establishing a winning style of play. Despite this, neither of them is coming off their best season, which could raise certain doubts.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match.

Oliver Glasner reportedly challenges Arne Slot’s AC Milan arrival

With only a few weeks remaining until the 2026 World Cup, AC Milan appear to have very little time to define their new sporting structure. Although Arne Slot is the latest name to emerge following his spell at Liverpool, he is not the only favorite for the role. With uncertainty surrounding Ralf Rangnick or Ramon Planes as sporting director, Oliver Glasner appears to be the ideal coach, complicating the Dutchman’s arrival.

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According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rangnick continues to view Oliver as one of his ideal candidates for the project, alongside Matthias Jaissle. However, Glasner would have a major advantage: he would become a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace after a historic legacy. His impact in the Premier League and Ralf’s approval would give him a significant edge. In addition, he is reportedly set to meet with Ibrahimović next week to clarify his position.

As a candidate who could fit alongside either Ramon Planes or Ralf Rangnick, Oliver Glasner has emerged as the leading option to take charge of AC Milan. However, he would need to present a strong sporting proposal to Zlatan Ibrahimović, who is expected to decide on his potential arrival as soon as possible. If a deal cannot be reached, Arne Slot and the other candidates would gain even more momentum.

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