Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard backs Andoni Iraola as the ‘right fit’ to replace Arne Slot

After winning the 2024–25 Premier League title, Liverpool F.C. arrived as clear favorites to win the league again, but disappointed with their performances. Following this, Arne Slot was dismissed after failing to establish a winning rhythm. As his ideal replacement, they appear to be targeting Andoni Iraola, who will leave AFC Bournemouth as a free agent. In response, club legend Steven Gerrard has decided to support the possible arrival of the Spanish manager.

Participating in TNT Sports, Steven Gerrard was asked whether he considers that Andoni Iraola will fit at Liverpool. With a solid answer, he replied: “I think potentially, yes. I think he’s done a fabulous job at Bournemouth. I think his style would suit Liverpool… Because of the link to Bournemouth and the guys that have come from Bournemouth to Liverpool in terms of board level, they will know him very well.”

Despite interest from the Reds, Andoni Iraola also has an offer from Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. While he appears more open to remaining in the Premier League, he has not yet given a definitive rejection to the German side, reports Florian Plettenberg. Because of this, Liverpool F.C. may need to present Iraola with a strong sporting proposal, as he could be seeking a long-term project, something that Arne Slot also reportedly did not have.

With extensive experience in the Premier League, the possible arrival of Andoni Iraola would be an ideal boost for the sporting project at Liverpool F.C. To make his arrival possible, Richard Hughes would be key, as he was the one who backed Iraola at AFC Bournemouth and could bring him to Anfield. With this in mind, Andoni could have ideal support to build a long-term project, becoming a differential factor over Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth.

Liverpool may need a rebuild in the defense line with Iraola

Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Liverpool F.C. experienced the departure of several experienced players, including Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté. Alongside them, the dismissal of Arne Slot leaves the club with a difficult task: Rebuilding the defense. As the weakest area of the season, the Reds appear to need at least one world-class reinforcement at center-back, as Virgil van Dijk is left without experienced partners.

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The Reds will rely on Van Dijk, Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez and Jérémy Jacquet as the leaders of the defense. While the Dutchman is the captain, only the Englishman brings extensive experience, but he has not been a regular starter and appears set to leave. Because of this, Jacquet and Leoni seem likely to compete for playing time in defense. However, Andoni Iraola may need a reliable defender to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

With his vast experience and leadership, Nico Schlotterbeck reportedly emerges as one of the best options for Liverpool. According to reports from Florian Plettenberg via X, the German defender has a €50–60 million release clause that the Reds could activate in the summer of 2026. In addition, he could be key in helping develop Jérémy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, both of whom are still very young.