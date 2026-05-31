Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard backs Andoni Iraola as the ‘right fit’ to replace Arne Slot

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and Andoni Iraola, Former Manager of AFC Bournemouth.
© Franco Arland/Cameron Smith/Getty ImageLiverpool legend Steven Gerrard and Andoni Iraola, Former Manager of AFC Bournemouth.

After winning the 2024–25 Premier League title, Liverpool F.C. arrived as clear favorites to win the league again, but disappointed with their performances. Following this, Arne Slot was dismissed after failing to establish a winning rhythm. As his ideal replacement, they appear to be targeting Andoni Iraola, who will leave AFC Bournemouth as a free agent. In response, club legend Steven Gerrard has decided to support the possible arrival of the Spanish manager.

Participating in TNT Sports, Steven Gerrard was asked whether he considers that Andoni Iraola will fit at Liverpool. With a solid answer, he replied: “I think potentially, yes. I think he’s done a fabulous job at Bournemouth. I think his style would suit Liverpool… Because of the link to Bournemouth and the guys that have come from Bournemouth to Liverpool in terms of board level, they will know him very well.”

Despite interest from the Reds, Andoni Iraola also has an offer from Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. While he appears more open to remaining in the Premier League, he has not yet given a definitive rejection to the German side, reports Florian Plettenberg. Because of this, Liverpool F.C. may need to present Iraola with a strong sporting proposal, as he could be seeking a long-term project, something that Arne Slot also reportedly did not have.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

With extensive experience in the Premier League, the possible arrival of Andoni Iraola would be an ideal boost for the sporting project at Liverpool F.C. To make his arrival possible, Richard Hughes would be key, as he was the one who backed Iraola at AFC Bournemouth and could bring him to Anfield. With this in mind, Andoni could have ideal support to build a long-term project, becoming a differential factor over Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth.

Liverpool may need a rebuild in the defense line with Iraola

Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Liverpool F.C. experienced the departure of several experienced players, including Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté. Alongside them, the dismissal of Arne Slot leaves the club with a difficult task: Rebuilding the defense. As the weakest area of the season, the Reds appear to need at least one world-class reinforcement at center-back, as Virgil van Dijk is left without experienced partners.

Advertisement
Mohamed Salah’s future may be in Europe as Juventus reportedly chase the Egyptian star as a free-agent reinforcement

see also

Mohamed Salah’s future may be in Europe as Juventus reportedly chase the Egyptian star as a free-agent reinforcement

The Reds will rely on Van Dijk, Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez and Jérémy Jacquet as the leaders of the defense. While the Dutchman is the captain, only the Englishman brings extensive experience, but he has not been a regular starter and appears set to leave. Because of this, Jacquet and Leoni seem likely to compete for playing time in defense. However, Andoni Iraola may need a reliable defender to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

With his vast experience and leadership, Nico Schlotterbeck reportedly emerges as one of the best options for Liverpool. According to reports from Florian Plettenberg via X, the German defender has a €50–60 million release clause that the Reds could activate in the summer of 2026. In addition, he could be key in helping develop Jérémy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, both of whom are still very young.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mohamed Salah’s future may be in Europe as Juventus reportedly chase the Egyptian star as a free-agent reinforcement

Mohamed Salah’s future may be in Europe as Juventus reportedly chase the Egyptian star as a free-agent reinforcement

After leaving Liverpool as free agent, Mohamed Salah has received interest from several teams such as Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, and the Saudi Pro League. Nevertheless, Juventus are reportedly interested in signing him, with Luciano Spalletti being a key factor.

Liverpool legend Michael Owen picks Jarrod Bowen as ‘perfect’ Mohamed Salah’s replacement

Liverpool legend Michael Owen picks Jarrod Bowen as ‘perfect’ Mohamed Salah’s replacement

After a successful tenure, Mohamed Salah has left Liverpool as a club legend, playing a key role in securing qualification for the UEFA Champions League. Following his departure, club legend Michael Owen has identified Jarrod Bowen as the ideal replacement for the Egyptian star.

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher compares Mohamed Salah’s Anfield exit to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United departure

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher compares Mohamed Salah’s Anfield exit to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United departure

After his tense relationship with Arne Slot, Mohamed Salah decided to leave Liverpool, while also delivering explosive public comments. In response, club legend Jamie Carragher criticized the Egyptian star, even comparing his departure to Cristiano Ronaldo’s one from Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney slams Mohamed Salah over criticism of Liverpool’s Arne Slot: ‘I’d have him nowhere near the stadium’

Wayne Rooney slams Mohamed Salah over criticism of Liverpool’s Arne Slot: ‘I’d have him nowhere near the stadium’

After battling to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League, Mohamed Salah posted a strong message that appeared to contain subtle criticism toward Arne Slot of Liverpool FC. In response, Wayne Rooney delivered a strong criticism at the Egyptian legend.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo