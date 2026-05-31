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Julian Álvarez Barcelona’s arrival delayed as Darwin Nuñez reportedly emerges as a striker reinforcement

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid and Darwin Nunez of Uruguay.
© Dan Mullan/Julian Finney/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid and Darwin Nunez of Uruguay.

Following the departure of Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona appear determined to sign a world-class center forward. In response, Julián Álvarez has reportedly emerged as the absolute priority. However, Atlético Madrid do not seem very open to letting him leave, complicating everything. Because of this, Darwin Núñez has reportedly emerged as a clear option after falling out of the sporting project at Al Hilal.

According to Gabriel Sans, via Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana held talks with Al Hilal over the signing of João Cancelo. In the middle of negotiations, the possibility of signing Darwin Núñez emerged, as he does not fit into the sporting project and is seeking to leave the Saudi Pro League. Without knowing whether it was an offer from the Saudi club or interest from the Spanish side, his potential arrival on a free transfer or at a low cost is gaining momentum.

Despite widespread reports of an agreement between Darwin Núñez and Al Hilal over a contract termination, this is not official yet, meaning it does not appear to be a done deal. However, a potential agreement with FC Barcelona could help facilitate a contract termination if the Uruguayan agrees to waive part of his salary. Nonetheless, the Blaugranas have not made a formal offer, meaning the Uruguayan still has nothing guaranteed.

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In case Darwin Núñez’ arrival is completed, it would not prevent the signing of a player such as Julián Álvarez or João Pedro. Having failed to truly shine for several years, the Uruguayan striker would arrive as a profile similar to Ferran Torres: A backup striker or left winger. Because of this, his possible arrival would imply the departure of the Spaniard, something that appears unlikely given that he is considered one of the most important figures in the dressing room.

nunez al hilal

Darwin Nunez of Al Hilal celebrates after scoring

Darwin Núñez may be a risky fit for Hansi Flick’s Barcelona

Barcelona need a world-class goalscoring striker to boost their competitiveness. While Ferran Torres remains in the squad, he has shown that his inconsistency would affect his ability to become an undisputed starter. Because of this, the signings of Julián Álvarez or João Pedro would provide reliable goalscoring, the complete opposite of Darwin Núñez, who failed to even shine as a starter in the Saudi Pro League, losing his place to Marcos Leonardo.

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Unlike his first season at the Reds or his spell at S.L. Benfica, the Uruguayan striker has not been effective in front of goal, struggling to convert clear chances. While his pace and high pressing remain key attributes, Anthony Gordon already fits that profile. Therefore, if the Blaugrana sign him, it would be a gamble aimed at recovering his peak that has not been seen in years, something that would not rule out the arrival of another world-class striker.

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