Spanish Supercopa
How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Spanish Supercopa

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Barcelona vs Athletic Club
WHAT Spanish Supercopa
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Wednesday, January 7, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes
Match Overview

The road to the 2026 Spanish Supercopa final runs through a high-stakes semifinal as Barcelona arrive carrying the weight of expectations as La Liga’s pace-setters and one of the tournament’s top contenders, while Athletic Club enter with a reputation for turning marquee matchups into battles, regardless of form.

Even after an uneven start to the campaign, Athletic’s physical style and relentless pressure make them a dangerous opponent capable of flipping the script against a Barça side focused on avoiding any slip before the final. With a trophy berth on the line and contrasting styles set to collide, this is a must-watch showdown you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
