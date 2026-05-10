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How Barcelona’s win, draw, or loss against Real Madrid in El Clasico could affect La Liga title race

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona celebrating.
© Gabriel Kuchta/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of Barcelona celebrating.

FC Barcelona are on the verge of another La Liga title, and in the 2025-26 season they have the chance to clinch it in the most dramatic fashion imaginable, right in front of Real Madrid‘s faces. Sunday’s El Clasico at Camp Nou could prove to be the night the Blaugrana are officially crowned champions, depending on how the result plays out.

Camp Nou has been an impenetrable fortress for Barcelona this season, with the Blaugrana winning all 17 home games played at their revamped stadium in the 2025-26 campaign. The Blaugrana also carry a 10-game La Liga winning streak into the match, while Real Madrid have won just two, drawn one and lost two of their last five, and have endured a turbulent week off the pitch, headlined by the confrontation between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Even with the title potentially on the line, several key players will be absent from this edition of El Clasico. Lamine Yamal’s injury ruled him out for Barcelona, while Valverde’s knock kept him out for Real Madrid, and Kylian Mbappe was added to the absentee list in a last-minute blow for Los Blancos.

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How a Barcelona win affects the La Liga standings

A victory for Barcelona on Sunday would officially hand the Blaugrana the 2025-26 La Liga title. Three points would move them to 91 points, leaving Real Madrid on 77 with only three games remaining, a gap too large to bridge even if Barcelona were to lose every remaining fixture and Real Madrid win all of theirs.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona lifts the La Liga title trophy.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona lifts the La Liga title trophy.

It would be Barcelona’s second consecutive La Liga title and their fifth in the last ten years. The win would also level the all-time head-to-head record between the two clubs, bringing both sides to 106 wins apiece across 264 meetings, with 52 draws.

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Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 La Liga

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How a Barcelona draw affects the La Liga standings

Even if the two sides share the spoils at Camp Nou, Barcelona would still be crowned La Liga champions on Sunday. Their current 11-point advantage over Real Madrid, 88 to 77, means the nine points still available to the Madrid side are not enough for them to overhaul the leaders, regardless of how the remaining fixtures play out.

A draw between these two clubs has become something of a rarity in recent years. The last 20 editions of El Clasico have all produced a winner, nine for Barcelona and 11 for Real Madrid, with the last draw dating back to December 2019 when the fixture at Camp Nou ended 0-0.

Adding to the occasion, Mundo Deportivo reports that La Liga would present the trophy directly at Camp Nou rather than waiting for the final round of fixtures, meaning that a win or a draw on Sunday could see Barcelona lift the title on the same night and on the same pitch as their greatest rivals.

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How a Barcelona defeat affects the La Liga standings

A defeat for Barcelona on Sunday would delay their coronation but would by no means put the title in doubt. Real Madrid would need to win all three of their remaining games while Barcelona could still clinch the title by picking up just two more points from their final nine.

The next opportunity for Barcelona to seal the title could come as soon as next Thursday, when Real Madrid face Real Oviedo. Anything less than a win for Los Blancos would hand the Blaugrana the title, with Barcelona also due to face Deportivo Alaves, Real Betis and Valencia in their remaining fixtures.

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