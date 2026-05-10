Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Confirmed lineups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in 2025-26 LaLiga clash

In the midst of a rather inconsistent season, Barcelona and Real Madrid face each other in the final Clásico of the 2025–26 campaign. Although neither managed to shine in the UEFA Champions League, today’s match will decide the LaLiga winner, making it the most important game for both teams. With this in mind, both sides will field their strongest lineups, despite the significant absences of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

Under the influence of Hansi Flick, the Blaugranas have become one of the best teams in the world. With their dominant playing style and tactical versatility, they have been quite consistent in LaLiga, sitting as sole leaders. As Lamine Yamal will not be available due to injury, head coach may bet on Marcus Rashford as Raphinha is not with competitive rhythm. Moreover, Fermín López and Dani Olmo may hold a key role to bolster the creative side.

Despite Álvaro Arbeloa arriving as the supposed savior of los Blancos’ season, they have not managed to reverse their poor run of form. Not only have they failed to establish a defined playing style, but they have also struggled defensively. In addition, Kylian Mbappé’s absence could significantly impact their attacking output, leaving everything in the hands of Vinícius Jr. and Jude Bellingham, the team’s two cornerstones.

While Real Madrid are eleven points behind the top of LaLiga, they need a victory in today’s match. In the event of a draw or a defeat, the Blaugrana would be crowned league winners in El Clásico, which would be painful as they have now gone two consecutive seasons without winning a trophy. Because of this, Barcelona are expected to impose their strong control of the game, while Los Blancos will look to exploit their opponents’ serious defensive issues to find goals.

Pedri of FC Barcelona controls the ball whilst under pressure from Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid.

Barcelona lineup vs Real Madrid

Unlike Real Madrid, Barcelona arrive into today’s game with just Lamine Yamal’s absence. While the 18-year-old’s absence is sensitive, head coach Hansi Flick hold players on plein form like Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo that may lead the offense. Moreover, Raphinha has already recovered from his injury, but his lack of competitive rhythm may lead him to be benched. Nonetheless, Marcus Rashford may also play a key role.

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Considering this, the Blaugranas will lineup as follows: Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Gavi, Pedri; Marcus Rashford, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo; Ferran Torres.

Real Madrid lineup vs Barcelona

Real Madrid aren’t having their best season in recent years. Not only is their style of play lacking spark, but they’re also dealing with numerous absences. As a result, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa will be without Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal, and Ferland Mendy. With this in mind, los Blancos will be forced to make radical changes to their lineup, relying on Vinicius Jr. as their main offensive hope.

With this in mind, los Blancos will play as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen, Fran García; Brahim Diaz, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Gonzalo Garcia.

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