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Why isn’t Lamine Yamal playing today for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in 2025-26 LaLiga clash?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on prior a game.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on prior a game.

Despite failing to win the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona have managed to remain one of the most consistent teams of the 2025–26 season. With this in mind, they face Real Madrid seeking a victory or draw that would help them become LaLiga champions against their biggest rival. Far from being a simple task, head coach Hansi Flick will not be able to count on Lamine Yamal, dealing a major blow to the attack.

Lamine Yamal has managed to produce the best statistical season of his career, becoming Barcelona’s top scorer. Nevertheless, he suffered a muscle tear, causing him to miss the remainder of the season and arrive at the 2026 World Cup with Spain far from fully fit. With this, the 18-year-old star has now accumulated his fourth injury of the season, worrying fans about his physical consistency.

In Yamal’s absence, head coach Hansi Flick could opt to deploy Raphinha on the right wing. Being a highly versatile player, the Brazilian could constantly switch positions with Fermín López, confusing Real Madrid’s defenders—something he already did alongside Lamine in the starting lineup. With this in mind, Dani Olmo would occupy the left wing, drifting inside and allowing João Cancelo to take over the flank.

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Without Lamine Yamal, the Blaugrana lose their best dribbler, a key player for breaking Real Madrid’s pressing lines. Because of this, they could opt for numerical superiority in duels against their opponents, creating space through collective play. Therefore, Fermín and Olmo would become key figures in driving Barcelona’s performance, while Raphinha would look to exploit the spaces alongside Robert Lewandowski, chasing the scoring prowess.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts to an injury.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts to an injury.

Barcelona’s depth on the bench could be key to beating Real Madrid

Unlike Real Madrid, the Blaugrana have not suffered severe injury problems in the current season. Because of this, Hansi Flick is dealing with only Lamine Yamal’s injury absence, while keeping the rest of his star-studded squad available. Far from being a minor factor, this could give Barcelona a major advantage over Los Blancos, allowing them to avoid overloading their key players and adjust the game as it progresses, with world-class talent at their disposal.

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Throughout the 2025–26 season, Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres have shown they are capable of transforming the attack, providing pace and significant scoring power from bench. In addition, Marc Bernal, Pablo Gavi, and even Alejandro Balde could reshape the tactical approach, adding different nuances to El Clásico. Faced with the wave of injuries, Real Madrid do not have many immediate-impact options to change the game from the bench.

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