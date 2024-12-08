Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / Noon PT • Sunday, December 8, 2024

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on World Soccer Talk’s homepage.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.