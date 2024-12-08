Manchester City‘s recent struggles have prompted manager Pep Guardiola to identify a potential solution: Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi. Guardiola is reportedly keen to address the team’s defensive vulnerabilities and lack of midfield control, issues exacerbated by Rodri’s injury.

Guardiola has acknowledged the significant impact of Rodri’s absence. The Spanish midfielder’s injury has disrupted City’s defensive solidity and ability to build attacks from the back, directly impacting the team’s recent poor results in the Premier League. Zubimendi is seen as the ideal replacement during this critical period.

Zubimendi, a 25-year-old Spanish midfielder, is a standout performer for Real Sociedad. His game intelligence, excellent positioning, and precise passing abilities make him an attractive target for Guardiola.

Sources close to the club suggest Manchester City is devising a strategy to sign Zubimendi during the upcoming winter transfer window. However, the transfer will be challenging. Zubimendi is under contract with Real Sociedad until 2027, and his release clause stands at €60 million. While City possesses the financial resources, Real Sociedad is reportedly unwilling to negotiate, demanding the full release clause fee.

While Zubimendi has expressed commitment to Real Sociedad, the prospect of working under Guardiola at one of the world’s top clubs could tempt him. Zubimendi will need to consider the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of working under one of the greats.

With the Champions League resuming and the Premier League title race intensifying, Manchester City cannot afford further setbacks. Signing Zubimendi in January could provide the boost needed to reignite their form and maintain their aspirations across all competitions. Guardiola believes Zubimendi is the player capable of filling Rodri’s void.

Manchester City’s pursuit of Martín Zubimendi highlights their determination to address their current struggles. While securing the midfielder will be a significant challenge, his qualities align perfectly with Guardiola’s tactical preferences and could prove crucial in City’s bid to reclaim their dominance. The upcoming winter transfer window will be critical in determining whether City can successfully acquire Zubimendi.