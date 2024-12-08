Real Madrid will welcome back star forward Vinícius Júnior from injury for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Atalanta. Vinícius suffered a thigh injury late last month, initially projected to sideline him for three weeks, but has recovered ahead of schedule.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Vinícius’ return at a press conference: “Seeing Vinícius is good news; he has recovered very well. He will be ready for the Champions League.”

Defender David Alaba also returned to training on Friday, but Ancelotti cautioned against expecting his return to competitive action for several weeks: “Alaba has helped us a lot in training, but he needs another month. He will be back in January. The deadline for him is next year.”

Recent results and pressure

Real Madrid’s recent form has been inconsistent. A 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, followed by a 2-0 win against Getafe, was then overshadowed by a 2-1 loss to Athletic Club. This recent setback heightens the pressure ahead of Vinícius’ return.

On Saturday, however, they had a respite with a convincing 3-0 win over Girona.

The squad list for the Atalanta match includes Vinícius’ return, as well as Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo, who overcame minor injuries. Rodrygo missed the Girona game due to a minor left leg injury, but has fully recovered. Bellingham also overcame a minor injury suffered in the Girona match.

Several players remain sidelined, including David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy (injured in the Girona match). To compensate, Ancelotti has called up several academy players: goalkeeper Sergio Mestre, defenders Youssef and David Jiménez (alongside Raúl Asencio), and midfielder Chema.

Vinícius Júnior’s return is a significant boost for Real Madrid ahead of their crucial Champions League tie. While Alaba’s recovery progresses more slowly, the team’s overall fitness situation is gradually improving. The upcoming matches against Girona and Atalanta will be key tests of the team’s ability to perform consistently under pressure.