How to watch Al Nassr vs NEOM in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesSadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs NEOM on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs NEOM
WHAT Saudi Super Cup
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, March 7, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Pressure is mounting in the Saudi Pro League title race as Al Nassr prepares for a pivotal clash against NEOM. Following wins by Al Hilal and Al Ahli, second-place Al Nassr enters the matchup with 61 points and a chance to seize sole possession of first place with a victory.

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr understands the stakes in a tight championship battle, while mid-table NEOM looks to capitalize on the spotlight opportunity by earning a statement result and climbing the standings.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs NEOM and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
