Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs Napoli on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester City vs Napoli WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 24, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DAZN USA STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester City host Napoli on Tuesday, November 24 in the Champions League. City come into this one off a 1-1 draw with Fulham last Saturday, a result that followed a 1-3 loss to Forest on November 7. Before that stumble they beat Leipzig 3-2, so the home side arrives with mixed form and little consistency over their last three outings. A win would steady things after a difficult run and keep their continental campaign on track.

Napoli head to Manchester on the back of a 1-0 win over Torino last Saturday, a result that snapped a run of mixed results in recent weeks. They drew 1-1 with Lazio on November 8 and lost 1-4 to Porto on November 4, so the away side has shown signs of recovery after that heavy defeat. With momentum back on their side, Napoli will see this trip as a chance to prove their European credentials against a City team still searching for rhythm.

Manchester City vs Napoli: last 5 meetings

In their last 5 meetings, Manchester City have won 3 and Napoli have won 1, with 1 draw.

Match Score Date Competition Manchester City vs. Napoli 2-0 September 18, 2025 UEFA Champions League Napoli vs. Manchester City 2-4 November 1, 2017 UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs. Napoli 2-1 October 17, 2017 UEFA Champions League Napoli vs. Manchester City 2-1 November 22, 2011 UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs. Napoli 1-1 September 14, 2011 UEFA Champions League

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 4 +15 12 2 Real Madrid 4 +6 12 3 Arsenal 4 +5 10 4 Como 1907 4 +13 9 5 Barcelona 4 +8 9 6 Aston Villa 4 +6 9 7 Manchester City 4 +5 9 8 Liverpool 4 +4 9 9 Club Brugge 4 +4 9 10 Sporting 4 +4 9 11 Real Betis 4 +2 9 12 Dortmund 4 +2 9 13 Bayern Munich 4 +7 8 14 Stuttgart 4 +3 7 15 Inter Milan 4 +2 6 16 LASK 4 +1 6 17 Manchester United 4 +0 6 18 Galatasaray 4 -1 6 19 Fenerbahce 4 -5 5 20 Roma 4 +2 4 21 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 +0 4 22 Viking 4 -1 4 23 Atletico Madrid 4 -1 4 24 PSV 4 -1 4 25 Bodo Glimt 4 -5 4 26 Porto 4 -1 3 27 Napoli 4 -5 3 28 Villarreal 4 -6 3 29 RB Leipzig 4 -6 3 30 AEK Athens 4 -6 3 31 Sabah FK 4 -6 3 32 Feyenoord 4 -7 3 33 Lens 4 -12 3 34 Slavia Praha 4 -4 1 35 Lille 4 -6 1 36 Slovan Bratislava 4 -16 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 24, 2026 12:45 PM Bodo Glimt vs. LASK Tuesday, November 24, 2026 12:45 PM Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs. PSV Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. Lens Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. Napoli Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Feyenoord vs. Porto Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Como 1907 vs. AEK Athens Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Arsenal vs. Dortmund Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Sabah FK vs. Barcelona Wednesday, November 25, 2026 12:45 PM Slavia Praha vs. Villarreal Wednesday, November 25, 2026 12:45 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahce Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Sporting vs. Manchester United Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM PSG vs. Roma Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Lille vs. Bayern Munich Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Stuttgart Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Club Brugge vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Viking Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary