Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad in a Champions League clash that pits two sides coming off very different results, with Kevin De Bruyne returning to face his old club.

Manchester City won 3-2 against Leipzig on November 4 and followed up a 5-1 win over AEK Athens on October 20 before that run, though they lost 2-4 to PSG on October 14. The home side have mixed heavy wins with a damaging defeat, and three points here would steady things ahead of the business end of the group phase. A result against Napoli matters for City as they try to lock down a top spot in the standings.

Napoli arrive on the back of a 1-4 loss to Porto on November 4, a result that followed a 4-3 win over Bodo Glimt on October 20 and a 1-3 defeat to Villarreal on October 13. The away side have won just once in their last three outings and need a response on the road. Three points at the Etihad would be a statement result for Napoli as they try to climb away from the bottom of their group.

Manchester City projected lineup

Enzo Maresca sets City up in a 4-2-3-1 with Gianluigi Donnarumma behind a back line of Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi and Joško Gvardiol. Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson sit in the double pivot, giving Rayan Cherki license to drift inside off the right while Iliman Ndiaye and Jérémy Doku support Erling Haaland up front. There are no absences to work around, so Maresca can pick his strongest available group, with Doku’s directness on the left and Haaland’s movement through the middle the two biggest threats Napoli will have to deal with.

Manchester City projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Joško Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernández, Iliman Ndiaye, Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku. Coach: Enzo Maresca.

Napoli projected lineup

Massimiliano Allegri lines Napoli up in a 4-3-3, with Vanja Milinković-Savić in goal behind Leonardo Spinazzola, Sam Beukema, Amir Rrahmani and Mathías Olivera. Frank Anguissa, Kevin De Bruyne and Scott Mctominay make up the midfield three, with De Bruyne the main creative outlet tasked with linking play to Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hojlund and Noa Lang. With a full squad available, Allegri can name his first-choice front line, though containing City’s movement between the lines will test the back four and the midfield’s defensive discipline.

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Napoli projected starting XI (4-3-3): Vanja Milinković-Savić, Leonardo Spinazzola, Sam Beukema, Amir Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Frank Anguissa, Kevin De Bruyne, Scott Mctominay, Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hojlund, Noa Lang. Coach: Massimiliano Allegri.