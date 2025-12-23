Trending topics:
How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

William Saliba of Arsenal
© Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesWilliam Saliba of Arsenal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
WHAT EFL Championship
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, December 23, 2025
WHERE Paramount+
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A spotlight Carabao Cup showdown features two Premier League contenders with ambitions well beyond domestic league play, as table-topping Arsenal look to keep their multi-competition push on track against a surging Crystal Palace side.

Mikel Arteta’s squad has made this tournament a clear focus during an all-in campaign, but the challenge is steep against Palace, who arrive full of confidence after a landmark 2025 highlighted by FA Cup and Community Shield success, setting the stage for a high-intensity clash.

How to watch the game

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
SEE MORE: Schedule of English League Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
