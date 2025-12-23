Liverpool’s Arne Slot delivers blunt verdict on Micky van de Ven foul on Alexander Isak amid long-term injury setback

Although Liverpool fell into a slump, they have managed to bounce back in recent games, racking up three consecutive victories. Along with the defensive improvement, the Reds have taken a step forward offensively, thanks to Hugo Ekitike’s impressive scoring ability. However, Alexander Isak is not having his best start in the team, accumulating poor performances along with a serious injury. Arne Slot was quite forceful towards Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven.

In Liverpool’s recent victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Alexander Isak opened the scoring, suggesting a return to his top form. However, in the 57th minute, Micky van de Ven executed a strong tackle on the Swedish forward, resulting in a fibula fracture that forced Isak out of the game. He underwent surgery on Monday, December 22, and will be sidelined for several months, leaving the Reds without a replacement.

At the last press conference, coach Arne Slot was quite blunt towards Micky van de Ven’s foul in the latest game. “I spoke a lot about the challenge from Xavi Simons which was completely unintentional. I don’t think you’ll ever get an injury from that tackle. The tackle of Van de Ven if you make it ten times, I think ten times there is a serious chance a player gets a serious injury. It’s going to be a long injury – a couple of months.”

Unlike Xavi Simons’ foul on Virgil van Dijk, which earned him a straight red card, van de Ven did not even receive a yellow, sparking outrage among Arne Slot and Liverpool fans. Although the Reds secured a win that elevated them to fifth place in the Premier League, they suffered a significant setback that can jeopardize the team’s season goals, as the Swede represents a star signing worth €150 million and Mohamed Salah’s drama still goes on.

Alexander Isak of Liverpool scores his team’s first goal whilst under pressure from Micky van de Ven of Tottenham

Arne Slot gets real on Alexander Isak place on Liverpool plans

Alexander Isak, a key component in Liverpool’s reconstruction, joined the team as their new starting striker after a standout performance in the Premier League, holding a huge advantage over Hugo Ekitike. Nonetheless, he has only scored 3 goals in 16 games, causing him to lose the starting spot to the Frenchman. Along to his injury, his poor performance raised doubts about his continuity in the team, to which Arne Slot decided to respond with total clarity.

“Yeah, the last thing I am. And the first thing, it’s been a really challenging and difficult period for him, I think… Maybe no-one understands but if you haven’t trained for three or four months on a serious level with the team and you’re playing in this league. That took, which we all knew, months before we could bring him there because there was no pre-season… He got closer and closer to the player he was at Newcastle,” Arne Slot said at the press conference.

Far from his injury being his last chance, Alexander Isak remains one of Liverpool’s most promising players. Pointed toward the future of the team, the Swede promises to lead the new era alongside Ekitike. With this, his potential departure in June or July 2026 is completely ruled out as he focuses on proving his worth in the team, enjoying the confidence of Arne Slot.