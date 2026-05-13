José Mourinho’s future may be decided soon as Real Madrid are reportedly aware of release clause deadline

Real Madrid have endured a season to forget, accumulating two consecutive trophyless campaigns. Following this, José Mourinho is reportedly being chosen as the ideal candidate to become the team’s head coach. With only a few matches left before the end of the 2025–26 season, Los Blancos are supposedly already aware of the deadline to activate Mourinho’s release clause at SL Benfica, establishing a clear timeline for his arrival.

According to Marco Ruiz, via Diario AS, Los Blancos have decided to pursue the appointment of José Mourinho as their new manager, with Álvaro Arbeloa expected to leave at the end of the season. If president Florentino Pérez officially calls elections and no other candidate steps forward, he would remain in charge on May 24, 2026. As a result, he could activate the Portuguese coach’s release clause from SL Benfica, which will reportedly remain valid until May 26, 2026.

As a fan favorite at Real Madrid and one of the best coaches of this era, Mourinho would arrive to take control of the sporting project. In addition, the Portuguese manager would be key in taking charge of the dressing room, putting an end to all controversies. Alongside this, the veteran coach would face the difficult task of restoring stability to the team, which has been suffering significantly in midfield.

Mourinho reportedly set three conditions for a return to Real Madrid

Unlike in previous years, Los Blancos now appear to require a structural improvement of the squad and a new coach capable of reversing the team’s poor situation. For this, the arrival of José Mourinho emerges as the key to the sporting project, as his experience and extensive trophy record back his impact. However, the Portuguese coach has reportedly set three requirements for Real Madrid to accept his return after several years.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

As reported by Diario AS, Mourinho would only agree to return to Real Madrid under three conditions: 1. He wants to have influence over transfers and club decisions. 2. The veteran wants his opinion on positions to reinforce to be prioritized over the “chosen ones,” something that was already the case during his spell with Luka Modrić, Mesut Özil, and Sami Khedira. 3. José wants his managerial hierarchy to be respected, with the club backing him over the players.

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With these requirements, José Mourinho is not seeking to be the sole decision-maker at Los Blancos, but rather to have his opinions heard and backed, something that reportedly did not happen with Xabi Alonso and several previous coaches. In addition, this would help him secure profiles that he truly believes can fit his playing system, avoiding wasted spending on players who are “direct bets from the board.”