Saudi Pro League
How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Al Fateh
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, October 18, 2025
WHERE Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Fresh off a commanding 2-0 victory over fellow title hopefuls Al Ittihad, Al Nassr return to action on Matchday 5 looking to extend their strong start to the Saudi Pro League season. Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead the charge for a team firing on all cylinders, but the job is far from finished as they aim to maintain their grip on the top of the standings.

Next up is a visit from Al Fateh, who have endured a difficult run with just one point through four games but will be eager to spark a turnaround against one of the league’s elite. Don’t miss the action as Al Nassr look to keep their winning streak alive.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
