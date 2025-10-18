Camp Nou clearance arrives, but Barcelona delays comeback: Why Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski can’t return to club’s home ground just yet

Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski will have to wait a little longer to grace the new Spotify Camp Nou, as Barcelona has chosen not to return to its iconic home just yet, despite receiving permission to reopen it for fans. The decision, while surprising, comes with a strategic explanation — one that ties directly to the club’s long-term financial and sporting vision.

After more than two years away from Camp Nou, Barcelona finally received the long-awaited first-occupancy license for its rebuilt home. The approval, granted by the Barcelona City Council, allows the club to reopen a portion of the stadium with a limited capacity of 27,000 spectators.

The permit marks the completion of Phase 1A of the stadium reconstruction, part of the vast Espai Barca project valued at nearly $1.8 billion. The renovation includes a new players’ tunnel, updated locker rooms, enhanced safety systems, and cutting-edge digital access features designed to meet UEFA standards. Yet, despite this green light, the club made the unexpected call to stay put at Montjuic, where it has been playing its home games since 2023.

Vice President Elena Fort, who oversees the Espai Barca project, expressed both joy and caution when speaking to RAC1: “We received the license with great joy and caution. Finally, we have this first permit. We’re very happy; we’re all looking forward to enjoying this Spotify Camp Nou, to returning home, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Work at Spotify Camp Nou

Why Barcelona is holding off its homecoming

At first glance, the decision to delay the return puzzled many fans eager to see Hansi Flick’s team — led by stars Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski — back under the famous roof of Camp Nou. However, the reason behind the delay is simple yet crucial: the club wants to wait for the completion of Phase 1B, which would increase capacity to 47,000 fans and ensure higher matchday revenue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Financially, it makes more sense to continue playing at Montjuic, which currently hosts up to 55,000 spectators, generating more ticket and hospitality income. Returning now, with less than half that capacity, would mean operating at a loss.

Fort went on to explain this logic clearly: “We hope that phase 1B, which would accommodate 47,000 spectators, will be approved soon, because the works are finished and it’s a matter of permits and project validation, and it’s simpler than the approved phase.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vice president added that the next milestone — Phase 1B — involves mostly stands rather than underground construction, making it “less complex” and quicker to approve. And here lies the hidden reason: Barcelona’s choice not to reopen Camp Nou yet is driven primarily by financial optimization. Hosting matches for only 27,000 fans would drastically reduce revenue streams, something the club can ill afford, given their ongoing $595 million loan with Goldman Sachs tied to the stadium project.

When will Barcelona return to Camp Nou?

As things stand, Barcelona’s comeback to its home could happen as soon as late November, possibly during the La Liga fixture against Athletic Club. Fort herself hinted that this date, which coincides with the club’s 126th anniversary, would be an ideal moment for a “grand return.”

Until then, the Blaugrana will continue to host its games at Montjuic, including fixtures against Girona, Olympiacos, and Elche, before potentially returning home in time for the winter fixtures.

Advertisement